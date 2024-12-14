Trump: “North Korea's involvement a complicating factor in Ukraine war”
Amid this, U.S. President-elect Trump, who is approaching his second term, has once again mentioned his friendship with Kim Jong-un, the Chairman of North Korea.
Observations are emerging that the U.S. could communicate directly with North Korea without going through South Korea, given the collapse of South Korean leadership.
Washington's Kim Ji-sook reports.
[Report]
U.S. President-elect Trump has declared that he will end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours of taking office.
In an interview released in conjunction with TIME magazine's selection of him as "Person of the Year," he stated that the involvement of North Korea has made ending the war in Ukraine more complicated.
He then mentioned his relationship with Kim Jong-un, saying he knows Kim and that he is probably the only person Kim's ever dealt with.
This is interpreted as an indication that he intends to end the war through negotiations with the parties involved.
While this is the first time Trump has mentioned North Korea's role in the Ukraine war, he has been making similar claims about Chairman Kim since his candidacy.
[Donald Trump/President-elect of the United States/Last July: "North Korea is acting up again, but when we get back, I get along with him. He'd like to see me back, too. I think he misses me, if you want to know the truth."]
In U.S. diplomatic circles, there are speculations that Trump, who will soon take office amid the collapse of South Korean leadership due to martial law, may attempt a 'top-down' approach to communicate directly with the North Korean leader without going through South Korea.
The recent TIME magazine interview was conducted before the emergency martial law situation, so there were no mentions related to South Korea.
Trump's team has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to next month's inauguration ceremony, but since this is unprecedented, the likelihood of it happening is low.
This is Kim Ji-sook reporting for KBS News from Washington.
