News 9

Pres. Yoon's martial law justification faces scrutiny

입력 2024.12.14 (00:15)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President Yoon mentioned in a statement yesterday (12.12) the reason for sending military personnel to the National Election Commission during themartial law incident.

He stated it was to check the security system, claiming that the National Election Commission is a constitutional body and that it was uncooperative, making the investigation difficult.

There are criticisms that this reasoning does not make sense, both logically and based on past cases.

Kim Tae-hoon reports.

[Report]

On the night of Dec. 3, when the martial law was declared, military personnel entered the National Election Commission building and even accessed the computer room.

On that day, regarding the deployment of military personnel to the National Election Commission, President Yoon Suk Yeol stated it was "to check the computer system."

This has been interpreted as an intention to confirm the allegations of "election fraud" raised by some, claiming that the military had no choice but to be sent due to the uncooperative nature of the National Election Commission.

[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "The National Election Commission is a constitutional body, and since there are judicial officials as commissioners, it is virtually impossible to conduct searches or forced investigations based on warrants. If they do not cooperate voluntarily, it is impossible to uncover the truth."]

However, the general view is that if there are meaningful clues and evidence related to the allegations of election fraud, investigations can be conducted within the current criminal justice system.

When the so-called "judicial power abuse" allegations arose in 2018, the prosecution searched the Supreme Court's National Court Administration, which is another constitutional body and much larger than the National Election Commission.

Subsequently, for the first time in constitutional history, the Chief Justice was arrested, and the Seoul Central District Prosecutor, who led the investigation at that time, was President Yoon Suk Yeol.

There have already been cases of investigations against constitutional bodies, and it is not impossible to conduct investigations in reality, so the claim that military personnel were deployed to uncover the truth does not make sense logically.

This is also why the legal community points out that the martial law declared citing the necessity of investigating the National Election Commission has a high possibility of being unconstitutional.

[Bang Seung-joo/Professor at Hanyang University Law School: "Isn't there a clear legal procedure in the Constitution for prosecutors or police to conduct investigations and for the judiciary to make rulings? (The declaration of martial law) was clearly an unconstitutional measure that violated the Constitution and laws...."]

Earlier, in the case where five officials from the National Election Commission were reported in April this year for "manipulating the computer system," the police and prosecution concluded the case without charges in August.

KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Pres. Yoon's martial law justification faces scrutiny
    • 입력 2024-12-14 00:15:26
    News 9
[Anchor]

President Yoon mentioned in a statement yesterday (12.12) the reason for sending military personnel to the National Election Commission during themartial law incident.

He stated it was to check the security system, claiming that the National Election Commission is a constitutional body and that it was uncooperative, making the investigation difficult.

There are criticisms that this reasoning does not make sense, both logically and based on past cases.

Kim Tae-hoon reports.

[Report]

On the night of Dec. 3, when the martial law was declared, military personnel entered the National Election Commission building and even accessed the computer room.

On that day, regarding the deployment of military personnel to the National Election Commission, President Yoon Suk Yeol stated it was "to check the computer system."

This has been interpreted as an intention to confirm the allegations of "election fraud" raised by some, claiming that the military had no choice but to be sent due to the uncooperative nature of the National Election Commission.

[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "The National Election Commission is a constitutional body, and since there are judicial officials as commissioners, it is virtually impossible to conduct searches or forced investigations based on warrants. If they do not cooperate voluntarily, it is impossible to uncover the truth."]

However, the general view is that if there are meaningful clues and evidence related to the allegations of election fraud, investigations can be conducted within the current criminal justice system.

When the so-called "judicial power abuse" allegations arose in 2018, the prosecution searched the Supreme Court's National Court Administration, which is another constitutional body and much larger than the National Election Commission.

Subsequently, for the first time in constitutional history, the Chief Justice was arrested, and the Seoul Central District Prosecutor, who led the investigation at that time, was President Yoon Suk Yeol.

There have already been cases of investigations against constitutional bodies, and it is not impossible to conduct investigations in reality, so the claim that military personnel were deployed to uncover the truth does not make sense logically.

This is also why the legal community points out that the martial law declared citing the necessity of investigating the National Election Commission has a high possibility of being unconstitutional.

[Bang Seung-joo/Professor at Hanyang University Law School: "Isn't there a clear legal procedure in the Constitution for prosecutors or police to conduct investigations and for the judiciary to make rulings? (The declaration of martial law) was clearly an unconstitutional measure that violated the Constitution and laws...."]

Earlier, in the case where five officials from the National Election Commission were reported in April this year for "manipulating the computer system," the police and prosecution concluded the case without charges in August.

KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.
김태훈
김태훈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤석열 대통령 탄핵안, 오늘 오후 4시 본회의 표결

윤석열 대통령 탄핵안, 오늘 오후 4시 본회의 표결
경찰청장·서울청장 구속영장 발부…“증거 인멸 우려”

경찰청장·서울청장 구속영장 발부…“증거 인멸 우려”
검찰 특수본, 이진우 수도방위사령관 체포

검찰 특수본, 이진우 수도방위사령관 체포
국민의힘, 오늘 비상 의원총회 개최…‘탄핵안 표결’ 당론 결정

국민의힘, 오늘 비상 의원총회 개최…‘탄핵안 표결’ 당론 결정
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.