Festival-like rally with cheering sticks and K-pop
Protests demanding the resignation of President Yoon Suk Yeol have been ongoing for over a week.
However, the atmosphere of the protests has changed significantly from before.
Instead of candles, there are cheering sticks, and instead of folk songs, K-POP has taken the stage.
Reporter Lee Ye-rin visited the vibrant protest scene.
[Report]
["Arrest! Arrest! Arrest those behind the insurrection conspiracy!"]
Colorful cheering sticks sway like waves.
["Impeach! Impeach! Impeach Yoon Suk Yeol!"]
Citizens waving cheering sticks while shouting slogans, and hand-held signs reflecting their thoughts have also appeared.
The atmosphere feels more like a concert than a protest.
[Song Young-kyung/Guro-gu, Seoul: "People are holding cheering sticks thinking of their loved ones. I came out with the same thought."]
[Bang Chae-won/Gwangju City, Gyeonggi Province: "I think this positively. This might be an opportunity for young people to become more interested in politics."]
'National Alliance for Staying Home' and 'Wild Mole Research Association'.
Unique flags made by citizens flutter everywhere.
[Kim Su-ji/Flag Maker: "I came to the rally last week and saw a lot of flags. So I thought, 'I want to do that too,' and I looked it up on SNS and made one myself."]
As public interest grows, orders at flag-making companies are surging.
This is a completely different scene from the Gwanghwamun Square eight years ago, where only candles illuminated the protests.
[Choi Gyu-ok/Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi Province: "There was nothing like this for the older generation. The cheering sticks are new, and I think it will be a great help in making the message more appealing."]
Citizens enjoyed the protest like a festival, waving cheering sticks and singing along to K-POP.
However, what they demanded was a stern judgment against the emergency martial law that undermined democracy.
This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.
