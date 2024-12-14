News 9

Festival-like rally with cheering sticks and K-pop

입력 2024.12.14 (00:15)

[Anchor]

Protests demanding the resignation of President Yoon Suk Yeol have been ongoing for over a week.

However, the atmosphere of the protests has changed significantly from before.

Instead of candles, there are cheering sticks, and instead of folk songs, K-POP has taken the stage.

Reporter Lee Ye-rin visited the vibrant protest scene.

[Report]

["Arrest! Arrest! Arrest those behind the insurrection conspiracy!"]

Colorful cheering sticks sway like waves.

["Impeach! Impeach! Impeach Yoon Suk Yeol!"]

Citizens waving cheering sticks while shouting slogans, and hand-held signs reflecting their thoughts have also appeared.

The atmosphere feels more like a concert than a protest.

[Song Young-kyung/Guro-gu, Seoul: "People are holding cheering sticks thinking of their loved ones. I came out with the same thought."]

[Bang Chae-won/Gwangju City, Gyeonggi Province: "I think this positively. This might be an opportunity for young people to become more interested in politics."]

'National Alliance for Staying Home' and 'Wild Mole Research Association'.

Unique flags made by citizens flutter everywhere.

[Kim Su-ji/Flag Maker: "I came to the rally last week and saw a lot of flags. So I thought, 'I want to do that too,' and I looked it up on SNS and made one myself."]

As public interest grows, orders at flag-making companies are surging.

This is a completely different scene from the Gwanghwamun Square eight years ago, where only candles illuminated the protests.

[Choi Gyu-ok/Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi Province: "There was nothing like this for the older generation. The cheering sticks are new, and I think it will be a great help in making the message more appealing."]

Citizens enjoyed the protest like a festival, waving cheering sticks and singing along to K-POP.

However, what they demanded was a stern judgment against the emergency martial law that undermined democracy.

This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.

