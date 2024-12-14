Fierce match between Laos and Indonesia football teams led by Korean coaches
A match between Korean coaches took place in the Southeast Asian Football Championship, known as the World Cup of Southeast Asia.
Indonesia, led by coach Shin Tae-yong, fielded players under 22 years old and engaged in a fierce battle against Laos, coached by Ha Hyeok-jun.
Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the details.
[Report]
Indonesia, a strong team in Southeast Asia, faced the weakest team, Laos, ranked 186th by FIFA, but the match deviated significantly from expectations from the start.
Laos took the lead with a quick counterattack, scoring in the 9th minute of the first half.
Indonesia quickly equalized, but Laos responded just one minute later with another goal from a counterattack.
Coach Ha Hyeok-jun, who took office in August, could not hide his joy at the second goal.
Although Indonesia utilized Arhan's specialty, long throw-ins, to equalize again, the match continued with intense exchanges, leaving both coaches, Shin Tae-yong and Ha Hyeok-jun, on edge.
Despite struggling against Laos's tenacious defense and losing a key attacker to a red card, Indonesia turned the game around with a goal in the 27th minute of the second half. However, Laos added one more goal, ending the match in a 3-3 draw.
This was a shocking result for coach Shin Tae-yong's Indonesia team and a thrilling draw for coach Ha Hyuk-jun's Laos team.
[Ha Hyeok-jun/Laos National Football Team Coach: "It is a great honor to have played against a strong Southeast Asian team like Indonesia. The draw was due to our team's hard work, but I think we were also lucky."]
Coach Shin Tae-yong, having suffered a setback, will face off against coach Kim Sang-sik of Vietnam, with whom he played during his career, on December 15 for the top spot in the group.
This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.
