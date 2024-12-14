News 9

Fierce match between Laos and Indonesia football teams led by Korean coaches

입력 2024.12.14 (00:57)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A match between Korean coaches took place in the Southeast Asian Football Championship, known as the World Cup of Southeast Asia.

Indonesia, led by coach Shin Tae-yong, fielded players under 22 years old and engaged in a fierce battle against Laos, coached by Ha Hyeok-jun.

Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the details.

[Report]

Indonesia, a strong team in Southeast Asia, faced the weakest team, Laos, ranked 186th by FIFA, but the match deviated significantly from expectations from the start.

Laos took the lead with a quick counterattack, scoring in the 9th minute of the first half.

Indonesia quickly equalized, but Laos responded just one minute later with another goal from a counterattack.

Coach Ha Hyeok-jun, who took office in August, could not hide his joy at the second goal.

Although Indonesia utilized Arhan's specialty, long throw-ins, to equalize again, the match continued with intense exchanges, leaving both coaches, Shin Tae-yong and Ha Hyeok-jun, on edge.

Despite struggling against Laos's tenacious defense and losing a key attacker to a red card, Indonesia turned the game around with a goal in the 27th minute of the second half. However, Laos added one more goal, ending the match in a 3-3 draw.

This was a shocking result for coach Shin Tae-yong's Indonesia team and a thrilling draw for coach Ha Hyuk-jun's Laos team.

[Ha Hyeok-jun/Laos National Football Team Coach: "It is a great honor to have played against a strong Southeast Asian team like Indonesia. The draw was due to our team's hard work, but I think we were also lucky."]

Coach Shin Tae-yong, having suffered a setback, will face off against coach Kim Sang-sik of Vietnam, with whom he played during his career, on December 15 for the top spot in the group.

This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Fierce match between Laos and Indonesia football teams led by Korean coaches
    • 입력 2024-12-14 00:57:12
    News 9
[Anchor]

A match between Korean coaches took place in the Southeast Asian Football Championship, known as the World Cup of Southeast Asia.

Indonesia, led by coach Shin Tae-yong, fielded players under 22 years old and engaged in a fierce battle against Laos, coached by Ha Hyeok-jun.

Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the details.

[Report]

Indonesia, a strong team in Southeast Asia, faced the weakest team, Laos, ranked 186th by FIFA, but the match deviated significantly from expectations from the start.

Laos took the lead with a quick counterattack, scoring in the 9th minute of the first half.

Indonesia quickly equalized, but Laos responded just one minute later with another goal from a counterattack.

Coach Ha Hyeok-jun, who took office in August, could not hide his joy at the second goal.

Although Indonesia utilized Arhan's specialty, long throw-ins, to equalize again, the match continued with intense exchanges, leaving both coaches, Shin Tae-yong and Ha Hyeok-jun, on edge.

Despite struggling against Laos's tenacious defense and losing a key attacker to a red card, Indonesia turned the game around with a goal in the 27th minute of the second half. However, Laos added one more goal, ending the match in a 3-3 draw.

This was a shocking result for coach Shin Tae-yong's Indonesia team and a thrilling draw for coach Ha Hyuk-jun's Laos team.

[Ha Hyeok-jun/Laos National Football Team Coach: "It is a great honor to have played against a strong Southeast Asian team like Indonesia. The draw was due to our team's hard work, but I think we were also lucky."]

Coach Shin Tae-yong, having suffered a setback, will face off against coach Kim Sang-sik of Vietnam, with whom he played during his career, on December 15 for the top spot in the group.

This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.
허솔지
허솔지 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤석열 대통령 탄핵안, 오늘 오후 4시 본회의 표결

윤석열 대통령 탄핵안, 오늘 오후 4시 본회의 표결
경찰청장·서울청장 구속영장 발부…“증거 인멸 우려”

경찰청장·서울청장 구속영장 발부…“증거 인멸 우려”
검찰 특수본, 이진우 수도방위사령관 체포

검찰 특수본, 이진우 수도방위사령관 체포
국민의힘, 오늘 비상 의원총회 개최…‘탄핵안 표결’ 당론 결정

국민의힘, 오늘 비상 의원총회 개최…‘탄핵안 표결’ 당론 결정
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.