Heungkuk Life sets record with 14th straight win

[Anchor]



The professional volleyball team Heungkuk Life has achieved a record 14 consecutive wins, defeating IBK Industrial Bank.



Kim Yeon-koung added 14 points today, breaking the women's division record for the fewest matches to reach 5,000 points.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.



[Report]



Heungkuk Life, on a quest to set a new history beyond the franchise's record for consecutive wins.



The first-place team, who has forgotten the taste of defeat, showcased their dominance from the first set without reservation.



Taking advantage of the opponent's errors in the early part of the set, Kim Yeon-koung and Fitzi launched a powerful offensive, scoring 12 consecutive points.



With the addition of Tutku and Jeong Yun-Ju, Heungkuk Life overwhelmed IBK Industrial Bank, with all starters contributing to the score in just the first set.



In the closely contested second set, Kim Yeon-koung excelled not only in offense but also in defense.



She showcased powerful blocking and fearless digs, maintaining the lead in crucial moments.



Early in the third set, Kim Yeon-koung celebrated her 5,000th career point with a strong spike.



This record was achieved in just 221 matches, marking the fewest matches to reach 5,000 points in the women's division.



Heungkuk Life, showing their stamina and widening the score gap, finished the set perfectly with Fitzi's blocking, setting a new franchise record of 14 consecutive wins.



[Kim Yeon-koung/Heungkuk Life: "I know 5,000 points is the record for the fewest games played, but I believe Yang Hyo-jin is always ahead of me. I'll continue working hard to achieve more records."]



Heungkuk Life, the undisputed first place team, is on an undefeated streak since the season began.



They will face Jung Kwan Jang on Dec. 17, aiming to tie the women’s division record for consecutive wins.



KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



