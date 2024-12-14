News 9

Prosecution analyzes Myung Tae-kyun's ‘golden phone’

입력 2024.12.14 (00:57)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The prosecution has secured the mobile phone used by Myung Tae-kyun to communicate with President Yoon and his wife, known as the 'golden phone.'

The prosecution believes that this mobile phone contains recordings of conversations between Myung and influential politicians, and has begun evidence analysis work.

Reporter Son Won-hyuk has the story.

[Report]

The prosecution arrested and indicted Myung Tae-kyun on Dec. 3 for violating the Political Funds Act, adding charges of evidence concealment.

It is alleged that Myung hid the so-called 'golden phone,' which was considered key evidence to unravel the allegations of intervention in candidate nominations.

Myung has repeatedly changed his statements saying that he either discarded the mobile phone or, if he still had it, could hand it over to the public or the court.

[Myung Tae-kyun/Nov. 9: "The recovery company said that this phone (could not be unlocked) and could not be forensically examined, it cannot be opened, it is not needed, so we discarded it."]

However, yesterday (12.12), Myung suddenly changed his stance and submitted three mobile phones, including the 'golden phone,' and one USB memory stick to the prosecution.

The mobile phone referred to as the 'golden phone' was used by Myung for nearly four years starting from Sept. 2019, covering the periods of the 2022 presidential election, the by-elections for the National Assembly, and local elections.

Therefore, the prosecution has been pressuring Myung to submit it, viewing it as a key clue to clarify allegations of providing free polling services and the questionable nomination of former lawmaker Kim Young-sun.

Myung's side claimed that the reason for the change in his mindset was that he initially contacted the Democratic Party, but the promises were not kept.

[Nam Sang-gwon/Lawyer for Myung Tae-kyun: "We cannot trust the Democratic Party that breaks promises; we judged that we could not rely on them, so we decided to submit it to the prosecution."]

Additionally, they explained that Myung felt significant personal security concerns due to the recent martial law situation.

The prosecution believes that the mobile phone contains recordings of conversations Myung had with President Yoon and influential politicians, and has begun forensic procedures.

This is KBS News, Son Won-hyuk.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Prosecution analyzes Myung Tae-kyun's ‘golden phone’
    • 입력 2024-12-14 00:57:12
    News 9
[Anchor]

The prosecution has secured the mobile phone used by Myung Tae-kyun to communicate with President Yoon and his wife, known as the 'golden phone.'

The prosecution believes that this mobile phone contains recordings of conversations between Myung and influential politicians, and has begun evidence analysis work.

Reporter Son Won-hyuk has the story.

[Report]

The prosecution arrested and indicted Myung Tae-kyun on Dec. 3 for violating the Political Funds Act, adding charges of evidence concealment.

It is alleged that Myung hid the so-called 'golden phone,' which was considered key evidence to unravel the allegations of intervention in candidate nominations.

Myung has repeatedly changed his statements saying that he either discarded the mobile phone or, if he still had it, could hand it over to the public or the court.

[Myung Tae-kyun/Nov. 9: "The recovery company said that this phone (could not be unlocked) and could not be forensically examined, it cannot be opened, it is not needed, so we discarded it."]

However, yesterday (12.12), Myung suddenly changed his stance and submitted three mobile phones, including the 'golden phone,' and one USB memory stick to the prosecution.

The mobile phone referred to as the 'golden phone' was used by Myung for nearly four years starting from Sept. 2019, covering the periods of the 2022 presidential election, the by-elections for the National Assembly, and local elections.

Therefore, the prosecution has been pressuring Myung to submit it, viewing it as a key clue to clarify allegations of providing free polling services and the questionable nomination of former lawmaker Kim Young-sun.

Myung's side claimed that the reason for the change in his mindset was that he initially contacted the Democratic Party, but the promises were not kept.

[Nam Sang-gwon/Lawyer for Myung Tae-kyun: "We cannot trust the Democratic Party that breaks promises; we judged that we could not rely on them, so we decided to submit it to the prosecution."]

Additionally, they explained that Myung felt significant personal security concerns due to the recent martial law situation.

The prosecution believes that the mobile phone contains recordings of conversations Myung had with President Yoon and influential politicians, and has begun forensic procedures.

This is KBS News, Son Won-hyuk.
손원혁
손원혁 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤석열 대통령 탄핵안, 오늘 오후 4시 본회의 표결

윤석열 대통령 탄핵안, 오늘 오후 4시 본회의 표결
경찰청장·서울청장 구속영장 발부…“증거 인멸 우려”

경찰청장·서울청장 구속영장 발부…“증거 인멸 우려”
검찰 특수본, 이진우 수도방위사령관 체포

검찰 특수본, 이진우 수도방위사령관 체포
국민의힘, 오늘 비상 의원총회 개최…‘탄핵안 표결’ 당론 결정

국민의힘, 오늘 비상 의원총회 개최…‘탄핵안 표결’ 당론 결정
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.