Prosecution analyzes Myung Tae-kyun's ‘golden phone’

[Anchor]



The prosecution has secured the mobile phone used by Myung Tae-kyun to communicate with President Yoon and his wife, known as the 'golden phone.'



The prosecution believes that this mobile phone contains recordings of conversations between Myung and influential politicians, and has begun evidence analysis work.



Reporter Son Won-hyuk has the story.



[Report]



The prosecution arrested and indicted Myung Tae-kyun on Dec. 3 for violating the Political Funds Act, adding charges of evidence concealment.



It is alleged that Myung hid the so-called 'golden phone,' which was considered key evidence to unravel the allegations of intervention in candidate nominations.



Myung has repeatedly changed his statements saying that he either discarded the mobile phone or, if he still had it, could hand it over to the public or the court.



[Myung Tae-kyun/Nov. 9: "The recovery company said that this phone (could not be unlocked) and could not be forensically examined, it cannot be opened, it is not needed, so we discarded it."]



However, yesterday (12.12), Myung suddenly changed his stance and submitted three mobile phones, including the 'golden phone,' and one USB memory stick to the prosecution.



The mobile phone referred to as the 'golden phone' was used by Myung for nearly four years starting from Sept. 2019, covering the periods of the 2022 presidential election, the by-elections for the National Assembly, and local elections.



Therefore, the prosecution has been pressuring Myung to submit it, viewing it as a key clue to clarify allegations of providing free polling services and the questionable nomination of former lawmaker Kim Young-sun.



Myung's side claimed that the reason for the change in his mindset was that he initially contacted the Democratic Party, but the promises were not kept.



[Nam Sang-gwon/Lawyer for Myung Tae-kyun: "We cannot trust the Democratic Party that breaks promises; we judged that we could not rely on them, so we decided to submit it to the prosecution."]



Additionally, they explained that Myung felt significant personal security concerns due to the recent martial law situation.



The prosecution believes that the mobile phone contains recordings of conversations Myung had with President Yoon and influential politicians, and has begun forensic procedures.



This is KBS News, Son Won-hyuk.



