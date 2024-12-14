Son Heung-min struggles as Tottenham draws in Europa League

동영상 고정 취소

Tottenham's Son Heung-min played the full match in the Europa League but failed to make a significant impact as the team ended in a draw.



In the 11th minute of the first half, Son had his first and last shooting opportunity, but it went straight to the goalkeeper.



After that, Son was unable to create any notable chances.



Tottenham fell behind early in the second half, conceding the opening goal to Rangers' Igamane.



However, in the 30th minute of the second half, Kulusevski scored the equalizer, resulting in a 1-1 draw.



It was a disappointing day for both Son and Tottenham, who have not been able to break free from a slump of 3 draws and 2 losses in their last 5 matches.



