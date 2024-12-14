News 9

KBO star Kim Do-young wins his first Golden Glove

[Anchor]

The top star of professional baseball, Kim Do-young, concluded a spectacular year by winning his first Golden Glove with an overwhelming voting rate.

Choi Hyung-woo, who became the oldest recipient of the Golden Glove, delivered a meaningful speech that resonated with many.

Park Sun-woo reports.

[Report]

Stars who illuminated the era of ten million spectators appeared at the awards ceremony dressed in elegant suits instead of uniforms.

The charming dance of LG Twins' Austin Dean and Kim Do-young's red suit, symbolizing his team KIA Tigers, caught everyone's attention.

[Kim Tae-kyun/KBS N Sports Commentator: "The winner of the third baseman category is Kim Do-young. Congratulations."]

This year's top star, Kim Do-young, did not achieve a unanimous vote as expected, but he secured his first Golden Glove with an overwhelming voting rate of 97.2 percent.

As dazzling as his year was, Kim Do-young, who has been blessed with awards, decorated the year-end ceremony with a splendid finale.

[Kim Do-young/KIA Tigers: "I will strive to be someone who can bear the weight of the trophies I received this year. I hope the cold winter passes quickly and we can enjoy a warm year-end. Thank you."]

KIA's designated hitter in his 40s, Choi Hyung-woo, set a new record for the oldest recipient, surpassing Lee Dae-ho.

Despite the joy of his seventh career award, Choi Hyung-woo delivered a heavy acceptance speech reflecting the chaotic social situation.

[Choi Hyung-woo/KIA Tigers: "Our country is going through a tough time. Still, I hope our baseball fans can be happy when we players are on the field."]

In the catcher category, Samsung Lions' Kang Min-ho and LG Twins' Park Dong-won engaged in a witty psychological battle even before the awards ceremony.

[Park Dong-won/LG Twins: "I hit one more home run than Kang Min-ho. That's all there is."]

[Kang Min-ho/Samsung Lions: "We beat LG and made it to the Korean Series."]

When Kang Min-ho's name was called among the two players sitting side by side, Park Dong-won held Kang Min-ho's hand and offered heartfelt congratulations.

In the shortstop category, which was just as competitive, KIA Tigers' Park Chan-ho received the honor of his first award amid a special celebration from his daughter.

This is Park Sun-woo from KBS News.

