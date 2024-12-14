National police chief and Seoul police chief undergo detention hearings
The decision on whether to detain the top police officials involved in the emergency martial law situation will be made as early as tonight (12.13).
We are heading to the Seoul Central District Court where the warrant review is taking place.
Reporter Lee Ho-jun! How was the warrant review for the national police chief?
He claimed that it was not an important duty, is that correct?
[Anchor]
It has also been reported that President Yoon declared martial law and had several phone calls with the police chief, right?
-
