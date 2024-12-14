National police chief and Seoul police chief undergo detention hearings

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The decision on whether to detain the top police officials involved in the emergency martial law situation will be made as early as tonight (12.13).



We are heading to the Seoul Central District Court where the warrant review is taking place.



Reporter Lee Ho-jun! How was the warrant review for the national police chief?



He claimed that it was not an important duty, is that correct?



[Anchor]



It has also been reported that President Yoon declared martial law and had several phone calls with the police chief, right?



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!