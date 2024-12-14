Third presidential impeachment in constitutional history with 204 votes in favor

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Hello everyone.



This is a special KBS 9 o'clock news.



The wave of public sentiment was immense.



The will of the people was weighted.



We are here near the National Assembly, where cheers of the people echoed today.



The impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol has passed in the National Assembly, resulting in the suspension of his presidential duties.



We bring you this special report from the National Assembly, a site of new history, on KBS 9 o'clock news.



Today (Dec. 14), members of the People Power Party also participated in the second round of voting for the impeachment motion.



The motion passed with 204 votes in favor, barely crossing the threshold for approval.



This is the third time in our constitutional history that a presidential impeachment motion has been passed, and it has been eight years since the last one.



First, we have a report from Park Young-min.



[Report]



[Woo Won-shik/Chairman of the National Assembly: "The impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol is declared passed."]



The second round of voting for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol passed in the National Assembly.



This comes 11 days after President Yoon imposed an emergency martial law on December 3rd, and one week after the first floor vote for his impeachment motion was dismissed due to a lack of quorum with most ruling party members absent.



This time, all 300 members of the National Assembly participated in the vote, resulting in 204 votes in favor, 85 against, 3 abstentions, and 8 invalid votes, thus passing the motion.



Considering that there are 192 opposition members, it appears that at least 12 members from the ruling party voted in favor.



With this, President Yoon becomes the third president in history to have an impeachment motion passed in the National Assembly, following Roh Moo-hyun in 2004 and Park Geun-hye in 2016.



The grounds for President Yoon's impeachment include the unconstitutional declaration of emergency martial law, which is cited as a crime of insurrection.



[Park Chan-dae/Leader of the Democratic Party: "Yoon Suk Yeol caused insurrection by declaring emergency martial law on December 3, paralyzing the constitutional order. Impeaching Yoon Suk Yeol, who has destroyed the constitutional order, is the way to restore it."]



Following the passage of the impeachment motion in its second vote, President Yoon will now face impeachment proceedings in the Constitutional Court.



This is KBS News, Park Young-min.



