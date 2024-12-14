National Assembly completes impeachment voting and vote counting in just one hour

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Dec. 14), the voting proceeded relatively smoothly and calmly.



All procedures were completed in one hour.



Reporter Go Eun-hee has summarized the atmosphere in the main assembly hall.



[Report]



At around 2 minutes before the scheduled 4 PM start of the National Assembly's main session.



["Let's go!"]



Members of the Democratic Party enter the main assembly hall one after another, encouraged by members of the Progressive Party.



Members of the People Power Party finish their general meeting.



["How did you decide on the party line? Shouldn't you say a word before going?"]



They move towards the main assembly hall without responding to reporters' questions.



At around 4:05 PM, the main session began with the Speaker of the National Assembly's declaration of opening.



[Woo Won-shik/Speaker of the National Assembly: "I present the impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol."]



Immediately, Democratic Party's floor leader Park Chan-dae begins to explain the presented impeachment motion.



The explanation concludes in about 20 minutes.



["Bow before you leave!"]



At 4:30 PM, as soon as the voting started, People Power Party's floor leader Kwon Seong-dong was the first to vote.



Members in wheelchairs and those with casts on their hands line up to vote.



Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung also voted about 10 minutes later, and all voting was completed 12 minutes since its start, with Woo Won-shik, the Speaker of the National Assembly, being the last to vote.



The counting began shortly after, and amidst the silence, ruling party members could not hide their anxious expressions, while opposition members waited for the results in silence.



Around 5 PM, just 15 minutes after the counting began, the voting results were announced.



[Woo Won-shik/Speaker of the National Assembly: "In favor (yes), 204 votes!"]



A brief cheer erupted.



During the subsequent speech by the Speaker of the National Assembly, most ruling party members left, with only a few, including Jo Kyung-tae and Kim Sang-wook, remaining in their seats.



Opposition members maintained a calm atmosphere throughout, not showing any signs of excitement or even applauding, seemingly aware of the serious situation.



This is KBS News, Go Eun-hee.



