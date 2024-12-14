Various opposition parties call successful impeachment vote a "people's victory"

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party and other opposition parties welcomed the passage of the impeachment motion, calling it a victory of the people.



They then requested the Constitutional Court to conduct a swift and strict judgment.



Reporter Kim Cheong-yun has the details.



[Report]



["A bow to the people!"]



With the passing of the impeachment motion, the Democratic Party emphasized that it was a 'victory of the people.'



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "Thanks to the public who cried out to defend democracy, the democracy of the Republic of Korea has once again been able to create a historic victory."]



Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, visited the rally in front of the National Assembly and expressed gratitude, stating that the people are the masters of the country.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "We are standing at the very site of history where you have proved with beautiful lights that the people are the true masters of this country, and that we ourselves are the masters of this country's history!"]



Other opposition parties also welcomed the passage of the impeachment motion, calling it a victory of the people.



[Kim Seon-min/Acting Leader of the Rebuilding Korea Party: "To the citizens who have been anxious, we have finally achieved this. This is all a victory for the great people."]



[Kim Jae-yeon/Leader of the Progressive Party: "Thank you very much to the public, the great candlelight people. You are the victors of history."]



The conservative reform party also shared similar sentiments.



[Heo Eun-ah/Leader of the Reform Party: "The impeachment motion has just been passed in the National Assembly. Although it is a bit late, it is a great relief. Thank you very much to the public for your hard work."]



The opposition also urged the Constitutional Court, which will handle the impeachment trial, to make a decision for removal.



The opposition emphasized that the passage of the impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol is not the end but the beginning, and they will accelerate the formation of a special investigation team to uncover the full extent of the insurrection situation.



KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.



