President Yoon vows to do his best for his country "until the end"

[Anchor]

President Yoon issued a statement immediately after the impeachment motion was passed.

He stated that he would not give up and would do his best for the country until the very last moment.

Reporter Jeong Sae-bae has the story.

[Report]

About an hour after the impeachment motion was passed, President Yoon Suk Yeol revealed his position through a five-minute address.

President Yoon said, right after the motion was passed, he first recalled the day he declared his political participation.

He mentioned that he entered politics embracing desire of the public for liberal democracy and the rule of law, and that he has worked tirelessly without a moment's rest.

[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "As exports revived, the economy regained its vitality, and I was encouraged by the gradual spread of warmth. I restored the collapsed nuclear power ecosystem and even achieved nuclear power exports."]

President Yoon particularly emphasized that he had worked day and night for the 'four major reforms' and the cooperation between South Korea, the U.S., and Japan, stating that the journey toward the future must not come to a halt.

[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "I will not give up. I will carry all the criticisms, encouragement, and support directed at me in my heart and do my utmost for the country until the very last moment."]

President Yoon urged the public service sector, led by Acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, to fulfill their respective duties.

He left ambiguous remarks for the political sphere that passed the impeachment motion.

[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "Now, please devote your attention and efforts to improving the political culture and system so that we can shift politics from recklessness and confrontation to deliberation and consideration."]

After 949 days in office, President Yoon's duties have been suspended, and he will now contest his return in Constitutional Court.

This is KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.

정새배
정새배 기자

