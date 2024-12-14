News 9

Five PPP Supreme Council members resign, Han's party leadership in jeopardy

2024.12.14

[Anchor]

The People Power Party engaged in heated discussions at a general meeting right up until the vote.

At least twelve members cast votes in favor, which led to the passing of the impeachment motion. But the majority of the ruling party members opposed the motion, leading to predictions of intensified internal strife in the future.

Let's connect to the National Assembly.

Reporter Lee Seung-jae, the leader of the People Power Party, Han Dong-hoon, made a statement after the vote. What did he say?

[Reporter]

Yes, after the results of the plenary vote were announced, Leader Han Dong-hoon made a statement.

He first expressed that he takes the result of today’s impeachment motion seriously, stating that the ruling party must handle the martial law situation, while expressing his intention to maintain his position as party leader.

Let’s listen to his remarks.

[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party: "I will work to right the wrongs together with the people and uphold the Constitution and democracy. I will carry out my duties."]

Regarding the responsibility as the party leader, he stated that the passing of the impeachment motion was unavoidable to restore the situation to normal and that he believes he has fulfilled his duties.

[Anchor]

However, there are growing calls for his resignation within the People Power Party's general meeting, right?

[Reporter]

That’s correct.

The closed-door general meeting of the People Power Party resumed after the plenary session and is still ongoing.

It has been reported that during this meeting, there were calls for accountability regarding Leader Han Dong-hoon previously advocating to support the impeachment, as well as calls for his resignation.

There were also reports of resignations from five Supreme Council members.

Following the resignations of Supreme Council members Jang Dong-hyeok, Kim Min-jeon, Ihn Yo-han, and Youth Supreme Council member Jin Jong-oh, just a moment ago, Supreme Council member Kim Jae-won also expressed his intention to resign.

Let’s hear Leader Han Dong-hoon’s response.

[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party: "(If Supreme Council member Jang Dong-hyeok resigns, the party will transition to an emergency committee. Will you accept that?) I was not informed in advance, and I think it was an individual decision based on various considerations."]

According to the party's rules, if four out of five Supreme Council members resign, it will lead to a transition to an emergency response committee, putting Han Dong-hoon’s leadership structure in jeopardy.

Additionally, in today’s vote, there were at least twelve party members who voted in favor of the impeachment motion, as Han had pushed for, which is less than the twenty members who had been classified as the "pro-Han faction".

Although the impeachment motion has passed, the majority of the ruling party members voted against it, and with the uncertainty surrounding Leader Han’s position within the party, the division within the ruling party is expected to widen.

This has been a report from the National Assembly.

