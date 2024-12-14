Hectic 12 days from declaration of martial law to suspension of power

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



South Korea has been in complete chaos during the period between President Yoon's declaration of martial law and the suspension of his powers.



The political clock was ticking rapidly until the impeachment motion was reintroduced and passed.



Reporter Kim Jin-hee looks back at the events.



[Report]



[President Yoon/10:30 PM on the 3rd: "I declare martial law to eradicate the pro-North Korea anti-state forces and to protect the free constitutional order."]



In response to the unexpected declaration of martial law in the middle of the night, lawmakers hurriedly gathered at the National Assembly.



[Woo Won-sik/Chairman/4th: "According to the National Assembly's resolution, the President must immediately lift the martial law. The declaration of martial law is now nullified."]



In just over two hours, the National Assembly passed a resolution demanding the lifting of the martial law, and after six hours since his declaration, President Yoon announced its lifting.



[President Yoon Suk-yeol/Early morning of the 4th: "In response to the National Assembly's demand for the lifting of martial law, I have withdrawn the military deployed for martial law."]



Just half a day after the lifting of martial law, the opposition party proposed an impeachment motion against President Yoon, and a vote was held in the National Assembly on the 7th, but it was dismissed due to opposition from the ruling party.



The opposition party did not back down.



[Lee Jae-myung/Leader of the Democratic Party: "We will definitely impeach Yoon Suk-yeol, who has become the worst risk to South Korea."]



In response, the People Power Party proposed the early resignation of the President.



[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party: "By ensuring an orderly early resignation of the President, we will minimize the chaos for the Republic of Korea and its people...."]



It was stated that the President had entrusted all matters regarding his term, including a shortened term, to the party, but suddenly the President's words changed.



[President Yoon Suk-yeol/National address on Dec. 12: " We must prevent the forces threatening the future of the Republic of Korea at all costs. I will fight till the end. "]



Meanwhile, the opposition reintroduced the impeachment motion, and another vote was held.



Although the People Power Party kept its party line at 'impeachment opposition', the result of the free vote was a passage.



This is KBS News, Kim Jin-hee.



