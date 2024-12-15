News 9

Past presidential impeachment motions in South Korean constitutional history

입력 2024.12.15 (00:24)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The second impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol has passed, marking the third presidential impeachment motion in the history of the constitution to be approved by the National Assembly.

What were the processes of the impeachment motions against former Presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Park Geun-hye in the past, and how did the political landscape unfold afterward? Reporter Choi Dae-soo has the details.

[Report]

In 2004, the impeachment of former President Roh Moo-hyun was initiated.

The impeachment motion was proposed just over a week after the Election Commission urged neutrality due to remarks that were seen as soliciting support from the ruling party.

At that time, the ruling party had only 47 seats, and without the National Assembly Advancement Act, the impeachment motion passed under the leadership of the opposition party.

[Park Kwan-yong/Then Chairman of the National Assembly: "I declare the impeachment motion against President Roh Moo-hyun..."]

However, due to high public opposition to the impeachment and a Constitutional Court ruling that dismissed the motion two months later, former President Roh returned to his duties immediately, and the subsequent general election resulted in a backlash with a 'ruling party majority victory.'

The impeachment motion against former President Park Geun-hye in 2016 was triggered by allegations of a corruption scandal.

Although the ruling party had 128 seats, which was more than during Roh's presidency, at least 28 votes needed to defect from the ruling party for the motion to pass. However, the result exceeded expectations with 234 votes in favor, leading to the passage of the impeachment motion.

[Chung Sye-kyun/Then Speaker of the National Assembly: "I declare that the impeachment motion against President Park Geun-hye has been passed."]

The impeachment trial for President Park took three months.

It took another two months until the 'Cherry Blossom Election.'

The result of the snap election was the victory of the Democratic Party's candidate Moon Jae-in, and the conservative camp was left with a 'trauma' of not only losing power but divisions within the party caused by participation in the impeachment.

Unlike the previous two presidential impeachment motions that passed in one go, this impeachment motion underwent two rounds of voting for the first time in history.

The passage of President Yoon's impeachment motion in the National Assembly marks the third presidential impeachment motion in constitutional history, and the first case where an impeachment motion was passed after being reintroduced.

This is KBS News, Choi Dae-soo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Past presidential impeachment motions in South Korean constitutional history
    • 입력 2024-12-15 00:24:13
    News 9
[Anchor]

The second impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol has passed, marking the third presidential impeachment motion in the history of the constitution to be approved by the National Assembly.

What were the processes of the impeachment motions against former Presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Park Geun-hye in the past, and how did the political landscape unfold afterward? Reporter Choi Dae-soo has the details.

[Report]

In 2004, the impeachment of former President Roh Moo-hyun was initiated.

The impeachment motion was proposed just over a week after the Election Commission urged neutrality due to remarks that were seen as soliciting support from the ruling party.

At that time, the ruling party had only 47 seats, and without the National Assembly Advancement Act, the impeachment motion passed under the leadership of the opposition party.

[Park Kwan-yong/Then Chairman of the National Assembly: "I declare the impeachment motion against President Roh Moo-hyun..."]

However, due to high public opposition to the impeachment and a Constitutional Court ruling that dismissed the motion two months later, former President Roh returned to his duties immediately, and the subsequent general election resulted in a backlash with a 'ruling party majority victory.'

The impeachment motion against former President Park Geun-hye in 2016 was triggered by allegations of a corruption scandal.

Although the ruling party had 128 seats, which was more than during Roh's presidency, at least 28 votes needed to defect from the ruling party for the motion to pass. However, the result exceeded expectations with 234 votes in favor, leading to the passage of the impeachment motion.

[Chung Sye-kyun/Then Speaker of the National Assembly: "I declare that the impeachment motion against President Park Geun-hye has been passed."]

The impeachment trial for President Park took three months.

It took another two months until the 'Cherry Blossom Election.'

The result of the snap election was the victory of the Democratic Party's candidate Moon Jae-in, and the conservative camp was left with a 'trauma' of not only losing power but divisions within the party caused by participation in the impeachment.

Unlike the previous two presidential impeachment motions that passed in one go, this impeachment motion underwent two rounds of voting for the first time in history.

The passage of President Yoon's impeachment motion in the National Assembly marks the third presidential impeachment motion in constitutional history, and the first case where an impeachment motion was passed after being reintroduced.

This is KBS News, Choi Dae-soo.
최대수
최대수 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

헌정사상 세 번째 대통령 탄핵 …찬성 204표

헌정사상 세 번째 대통령 탄핵 …찬성 204표
윤 대통령 “마지막까지 국가 <br>위해 최선 다할 것”

윤 대통령 “마지막까지 국가 위해 최선 다할 것”
한 권한대행 “북한 도발에 빈틈 없는 대비 태세…한미동맹 굳건히”

한 권한대행 “북한 도발에 빈틈 없는 대비 태세…한미동맹 굳건히”
한동훈 대표 “당 대표직 유지”<br>…최고위원 5명 사의

한동훈 대표 “당 대표직 유지”…최고위원 5명 사의
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.