News 9

Cheers erupted among anxious people waiting for impeachment vote results

입력 2024.12.15 (00:24)

[Anchor]

Today (Dec. 14) around 5 PM, when the results of the impeachment motion vote were announced, the eyes and ears of the entire nation turned to the National Assembly.

Reporter Kim Min-kyung reports on the moment.

[Report]

People waiting for the results of the impeachment motion vote were filled with anxiety.

The moment news of the impeachment passing was announced, cheers erupted in the streets.

["Wow!!!"]

People sung and embraced each other, sharing their joy.

[Kim Min-ji/Gyeonggi-do Gwangmyeong City: "I was hoping for this, so when the impeachment passed, I was so moved that I cried."]

[Yoon Na-young/Gyeonggi-do Yongin City: "I am so, so happy, and it feels like my dream has finally come true; I can't express it in words."]

In this historic moment, the people hoped for better politics in the future.

[Kim Tae-soon/Gyeonggi-do Seongnam City: "Politicians need to get their act together and not just look after their own interests but prioritize the country's interests."]

They voiced their hope that the normalization of state affairs happens according to the procedures outlined in the Constitution.

[Park Yi Yoon-jeong/Seoul Mapo District: "I think a lot of help is needed for the Constitutional Court to make a ruling swiftly after the passing of the impeachment. I hope the country stabilizes quickly."]

A large crowd gathered in front of the National Assembly even before the vote on the impeachment motion.

As the crowd demanding President Yoon Suk Yeol's resignation filled the roads around the National Assembly, Seoul Subway Line 9 bypassed the National Assembly Station and Yeouido Station without stopping for a period time.

KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.

