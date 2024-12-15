People gathered in front of National Assembly clear out after rally ends

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Dec. 14), from noon, the area around the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul was filled with people to the point where it was really difficult to move.



Let's go to the National Assembly.



Reporter Gong Min-kyung! It seems that the number of protestors has decreased significantly now.



Has the rally come to an end?



[Report]



Yes, up until just a moment ago, the area in front of the National Assembly was packed with people holding hand signs and cheering sticks, leaving no room to step.



As the impeachment motion passed and the main event ended around 6 PM, citizens are gradually moving away.



The nationwide candlelight rally calling for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol officially started at 3 PM.



The police estimated that nearly 200,000 people gathered as of 4 PM based on unofficial counts.



As the formal vote on the impeachment motion was conducted, people closely watched the situation in the National Assembly through electronic boards set up in various places.



Some participants of the rally stayed for a while even after the end of the National Assembly vote and official rally events, continuing to enjoy the festive atmosphere.



Some major roads, such as the road facing the National Assembly and the road right in front of the National Assembly, are still being controlled.



People are advised to check traffic information in advance and move carefully while paying attention to safety as they head home.



This has been Gong Min-kyung from KBS News in Yeouido, Seoul.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!