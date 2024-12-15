News 9

Celebrations nationwide over Yoon's impeachment as “victory of the people”

입력 2024.12.15 (00:30)

[Anchor]

Today (Dec. 14), impeachment rallies were held in major cities across the country.

In the moment when the bill was passed, rally participants cheered, saying that the National Assembly had accepted the public sentiment.

Reporter Hwang Hyeon-gyu has the story.

[Report]

The moment the impeachment bill passed the National Assembly.

["Wow~~"]

Among the people who were holding their breath watching the voting results, cheers and applause erupted all at once.

They stood up, shouted in joy, and embraced each other.

["We won! We won!"]

The people of Busan, who have been holding rallies to urge the president's impeachment for over ten days since the declaration of martial law, welcomed the passing of the impeachment bill, saying, "Now we can finally feel at ease."

[Kim Dong-hyun/Busan Nam-gu: "We waited so long, and I hope it is quickly approved by the Constitutional Court."]

In Gwangju, people gathered in Geumnam-ro, holding a banner that read 'Victory of the Citizens and the People' and cheered.

[Nam Chang-rok/Gwangju Gwangsan-gu: "As a citizen exercising national sovereignty, I feel like we have to win this once, we can't lose."]

People poured onto the streets in Daegu, Changwon, Daejeon, and Chuncheon, expressing their joy, saying that although the passage of the impeachment bill was delayed, it was "the natural result."

[Cheon Sang-seok & Cheon Ye-ram/Daejeon Seo-gu: "I feel really good, and I hope everything will return to normal and we will have a good world."]

[Lee Ba-da/Chuncheon, Gangwon-do: "The impeachment of Yoon Suk Yeol is not the end, and more efforts need to be made to achieve a truly solid democracy."]

In particular, everyone unanimously stated that the passage of the impeachment bill brought closure to the chaos and instability that has lasted over ten days, and that it was a victory of the people who wished for democracy.

[Lim Tae-an/Gyeongnam Gimhae: "Every time there is a crisis, the people have achieved victory. And through the people, we have created new days. So I hope that in the future, they will care more for the people and not go against democracy."]

People demanded that the entire country quickly regain stability with the passage of the impeachment bill and that the National Assembly and the government work together for the people's livelihood.

KBS News, Hwang Hyeon-gyu.

