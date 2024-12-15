People taking action in their own ways with ‘Kids Bus’ and ‘Coffee Truck’

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The scene of rallies this time, where many people gathered, showed a significantly different sight compared to before.



There was a 'Kids Bus' that took care of young children, along with a 'Coffee Truck' for the participants.



Reporter Park Jin-soo covered the rally site.



[Report]



A man wearing a Santa hat.



He hands out warm drinks for free to people gathered in the square in the cold weather.



["Is this chamomile?"]



The coffee truck handed drinks to a thousand people today (Dec. 14).



The coffee cups contained not only warm beverages but also the heartfelt support for the rally participants.



[Lee Joon-ho/'Coffee Truck' operator: "Even in the cold weather, the people came out to show that they are the sovereigns of this country. We came out to support that."]



Right next to it, thousands of bottles of water that were being distributed for free ran out early.



[Lee Seok-hee/Incheon Metropolitan City Seo-gu: "Some people pre-paid, but I think the most cost-efficient and most needed by the people is water."]



A so-called 'Kids Bus' was also present.



It is a gift for parents who attended the rally with their children in the cold winter weather.



The bus is filled with free items like wet wipes.



It was designed to allow parents to change diapers and feed snacks to their children out of the cold.



[Kwon Soon-young/'Kids Bus' operator: "Since it's cold, the kids are all bundled up and we brought a lot of snacks. We also brought a lot of diapers, but there was no place to change diapers or a secure place to feed snacks."]



There were also people sharing their services instead of items.



This is a medical volunteer in case of any unforeseen situations.



[Lee Hyang-chun/Active Nursing Society: "Since many people are gathering, we are looking out for their safety and are here to provide medical support in case anyone gets injured or if any sudden incidents occur."]



After the rally ended, many people were seen cleaning up by picking up trash.



The people who filled Yeouido all day long in the cold wave.



They created a festive rally by supporting and caring for each other, each in their own ways.



This is KBS News, Park Jin-soo.



