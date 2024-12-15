News 9

Calm protests in Gwanghwamun against Yoon's impeachment

[Anchor]

Near Gwanghwamun Square, conservative groups gathered to voice their opposition to the president's impeachment.

As news broke that the impeachment motion had passed in the National Assembly, they continued their rally in a relatively calm atmosphere.

Reporter Lee Won-hee has the story.

[Report]

["Against impeachment! Against impeachment!"]

The streets were filled with the Taegeukgi (Korean flag) and the American flag.

Conservative groups shouted against the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol in the Gwanghwamun area.

["Ah, declaration of martial law! Ah, a divine move!"]

They also claimed that President Yoon's declaration of emergency martial law was justified.

[Jeon Chang-seong/Seoul Jung-gu: "You can't go into the Central Election Commission under normal circumstances, so isn't that why a special martial law had to be declared?"]

However, the impeachment motion passed in the National Assembly.

["Do not be discouraged that the impeachment motion has passed. We have won."]

The rally continued in a calmer atmosphere afterward.

They also criticized ruling party lawmakers who participated in the vote on the impeachment motion against President Yoon.

[Hong Chan-hee/Gyeonggi Seongnam: "I think it's a betrayal that should not be done as the ruling party. How can they not protect the president they installed and arbitrarily agree to the impeachment?"]

The conservative groups stated that nothing would change even if the impeachment motion has passed, and they announced plans for a large-scale rally next weekend.

This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.

