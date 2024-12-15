News 9

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to assume presidential authority

2024.12.15

[Anchor]

As you have seen, the President's authority is now being assumed by the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo expressed that he feels very heavy-hearted and stated that he will devote all his efforts to stabilizing the government.

Next, we have reporter Chi Hyung-chul.

[Report]

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo headed to the Government Complex Seoul immediately after the impeachment motion was passed.

He revealed his feelings about taking on the President's authority with a heavy expression.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "I feel very heavy-hearted. During this difficult time, I will give my utmost strength and effort to stably operate state affairs."]

This is the third time since democratization that a Prime Minister has taken on presidential duties due to impeachment.

Acting President Han Duck-soo will assume most of the President's constitutional powers, including the promulgation of laws, requests for reconsideration, and the appointment and dismissal of public officials and constitutional institutions.

He will lead the Cabinet meetings, which the president normally presides over, and will also have to take care of foreign affairs and security, areas that the Prime Minister has not been heavily involved in.

Accordingly, he will also assume authority of military command, putting to rest the controversy over who would hold military command authority following President Yoon's mention of stepping back.

Highly classified military information, which, depending on the sensitivity of the issues, was previously reported directly to the Presidential Office without going through the Prime Minister's Office, will now also go to the Acting President.

Acting President Han has instructed the acting Minister of National Defense to strengthen the military's readiness posture, and directed the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to maintain a firm security posture based on the ROK-U.S. alliance to prevent the DPRK from misjudging the domestic situation and attempting provocations.

This is KBS News Chi Hyung-chul.

