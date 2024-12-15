News 9

Acting President Han Duck-soo immediately begins duties with meetings

[Anchor]

Acting President Han Duck-soo immediately began his duties by convening an emergency cabinet meeting.

Let's go to the Prime Minister's Office.

Reporter Shin Ji-hye! Is the cabinet meeting still ongoing?

[Report]

The National Assembly's impeachment motion was delivered to the presidential office at 7:24 PM today.

Accordingly, President Yoon's duties have been suspended, and the system has transitioned to Acting President Han Duck-soo.

Acting President Han, above all else, is focusing on preventing unrest in the public service and distrust in the government.

Acting President Han held an emergency cabinet meeting at the Government Complex Seoul as his first agenda, and then delivered a public address.

He expressed his apologies to the public for the current situation and stated that he would ensure stable governance.

He also mentioned that he would establish a solid security posture and stably manage external trust.

In this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs met with the U.S. and Japanese ambassadors to South Korea and the Chinese chargé d'affaires this evening to convey that there would be no change in foreign policy direction.

Acting President Han also mentioned managing the economic situation, establishing public safety to prevent crime, and preparing tailored support measures for vulnerable groups.

In particular, he emphasized that the government would lower its posture first to ensure stable governance and closely communicate and cooperate with the National Assembly.

Acting President Han has been holding a National Security Council (NSC) meeting with the Ministers of Defense, Foreign Affairs, and Unification, the Chief of the Presidential Secretariat, and the National Security Office, among others, to review the situation regarding the DPRK.

This has been Shin Ji-hye from the Prime Minister's Office for KBS News.

