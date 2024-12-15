News 9

What are the limits of acting President Han Duck-soo's authority?

입력 2024.12.15 (02:33)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As you have seen, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has taken over presidential powers, but it is unclear whether he will be able to exercise all of those powers and to what extent.

Reporter Lee Hyeon-jun has the details.

[Report]

Article 71 of the Constitution stipulates that the Prime Minister acts on behalf of the President in the event of a vacancy or accident.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will assume all presidential powers, including military command.

However, the Constitution does not specifically define the extent to which an acting authority can exercise those powers.

In academia and the legal community, the prevailing view is that the acting authority should maintain the status quo yet exercise powers passively.

This is because the acting authority is not an elected official, which is seen as weakening the legitimacy of democracy.

There is a majority opinion that the acting authority cannot exercise the appointment powers for cabinet members, such as the currently vacant Minister of National Defense.

[Han Sang-hee/Professor at Konkuk University Law School: "(Appointment powers) can be seen as active duties, so rather than independently appointing a new minister, it would be better to follow a procedure of consultation with the National Assembly."]

However, there are opinions that the acting authority can appoint judges recommended by the Constitutional Court or Supreme Court justices nominated by the Chief Justice.

In fact, there is a case where former acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn appointed a Supreme Court judge recommended by the Chief Justice.

The right to request reconsideration has mixed opinions.

There is a case where former acting Prime Minister Ko Gun exercised the right to request reconsideration, highlighting the need for checks on the legislative branch.

[Jang Young-soo/Professor at Korea University Law School: "In the system of separation of powers, mutual checks and balances are fundamental, and we should not undermine this balance just because it is an acting authority system..."]

Ultimately, since interpretations can vary from case to case, most constitutional scholars agree that close consultation with the National Assembly is necessary to reduce confusion in governance.

KBS News, Lee Hyeon-jun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • What are the limits of acting President Han Duck-soo's authority?
    • 입력 2024-12-15 02:33:50
    News 9
[Anchor]

As you have seen, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has taken over presidential powers, but it is unclear whether he will be able to exercise all of those powers and to what extent.

Reporter Lee Hyeon-jun has the details.

[Report]

Article 71 of the Constitution stipulates that the Prime Minister acts on behalf of the President in the event of a vacancy or accident.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will assume all presidential powers, including military command.

However, the Constitution does not specifically define the extent to which an acting authority can exercise those powers.

In academia and the legal community, the prevailing view is that the acting authority should maintain the status quo yet exercise powers passively.

This is because the acting authority is not an elected official, which is seen as weakening the legitimacy of democracy.

There is a majority opinion that the acting authority cannot exercise the appointment powers for cabinet members, such as the currently vacant Minister of National Defense.

[Han Sang-hee/Professor at Konkuk University Law School: "(Appointment powers) can be seen as active duties, so rather than independently appointing a new minister, it would be better to follow a procedure of consultation with the National Assembly."]

However, there are opinions that the acting authority can appoint judges recommended by the Constitutional Court or Supreme Court justices nominated by the Chief Justice.

In fact, there is a case where former acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn appointed a Supreme Court judge recommended by the Chief Justice.

The right to request reconsideration has mixed opinions.

There is a case where former acting Prime Minister Ko Gun exercised the right to request reconsideration, highlighting the need for checks on the legislative branch.

[Jang Young-soo/Professor at Korea University Law School: "In the system of separation of powers, mutual checks and balances are fundamental, and we should not undermine this balance just because it is an acting authority system..."]

Ultimately, since interpretations can vary from case to case, most constitutional scholars agree that close consultation with the National Assembly is necessary to reduce confusion in governance.

KBS News, Lee Hyeon-jun.
이현준
이현준 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

헌정사상 세 번째 대통령 탄핵 …찬성 204표

헌정사상 세 번째 대통령 탄핵 …찬성 204표
윤 대통령 “마지막까지 국가 <br>위해 최선 다할 것”

윤 대통령 “마지막까지 국가 위해 최선 다할 것”
한 권한대행 “북한 도발에 빈틈 없는 대비 태세…한미동맹 굳건히”

한 권한대행 “북한 도발에 빈틈 없는 대비 태세…한미동맹 굳건히”
한동훈 대표 “당 대표직 유지”<br>…최고위원 5명 사의

한동훈 대표 “당 대표직 유지”…최고위원 5명 사의
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.