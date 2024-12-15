News 9

Constitutional Court begins review of impeachment case immediately upon receipt

입력 2024.12.15 (02:33)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Now, let's go to the Constitutional Court, where the presidential impeachment trial will be conducted.

Reporter Lee Do-yoon is ready.

Reporter Lee, it's a weekend night, but we see them working?

[Reporter]

Yes, the Constitutional Court is busy preparing for the presidential impeachment trial, which has just begun.

Even though it's a weekend night, the lights are on brightly, and there are quite a few employees coming in and out of the building.

Today (Dec. 14), after the National Assembly passed the impeachment motion, Chairman Jeong Cheong-rae of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee submitted the resolution to the Constitutional Court, marking the start of the impeachment trial process.

This is the third presidential impeachment trial in constitutional history, and it has been eight years since the last impeachment case of former President Park Geun-hye.

Chairman Jeong stated that as the head of the impeachment committee, he will do his best to achieve a good outcome as soon as possible.

Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae said that they will conduct a swift and fair trial.

The Constitutional Court began reviewing the case immediately upon receipt.

[Anchor]

Has the presiding judge for the impeachment trial been decided?

[Reporter]

It is expected to be decided next Monday, but it has not been determined whether it will be made public.

The presiding judge is usually kept confidential.

In the case of former President Park Geun-hye, Justice Kang Il-won served as the presiding judge, but it was made public considering the gravity of issues.

The problem is that currently, the court only has six justices instead of the full nine, who don't meet the quorum for deliberation, which is seven.

After the martial law situation, the National Assembly is speeding up the appointments, with the Democratic Party recommending Seoul Western District Court Chief Judge Jung Gye-seon and Senior Judge Ma Eun-hyeok, while the People Power Party has recommended lawyer Cho Han-chang.

Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae has also expressed the position that the Constitutional Court needs to be filled as soon as possible.

This has been Lee Do-yoon from the Constitutional Court for KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Constitutional Court begins review of impeachment case immediately upon receipt
    • 입력 2024-12-15 02:33:50
    News 9
[Anchor]

Now, let's go to the Constitutional Court, where the presidential impeachment trial will be conducted.

Reporter Lee Do-yoon is ready.

Reporter Lee, it's a weekend night, but we see them working?

[Reporter]

Yes, the Constitutional Court is busy preparing for the presidential impeachment trial, which has just begun.

Even though it's a weekend night, the lights are on brightly, and there are quite a few employees coming in and out of the building.

Today (Dec. 14), after the National Assembly passed the impeachment motion, Chairman Jeong Cheong-rae of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee submitted the resolution to the Constitutional Court, marking the start of the impeachment trial process.

This is the third presidential impeachment trial in constitutional history, and it has been eight years since the last impeachment case of former President Park Geun-hye.

Chairman Jeong stated that as the head of the impeachment committee, he will do his best to achieve a good outcome as soon as possible.

Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae said that they will conduct a swift and fair trial.

The Constitutional Court began reviewing the case immediately upon receipt.

[Anchor]

Has the presiding judge for the impeachment trial been decided?

[Reporter]

It is expected to be decided next Monday, but it has not been determined whether it will be made public.

The presiding judge is usually kept confidential.

In the case of former President Park Geun-hye, Justice Kang Il-won served as the presiding judge, but it was made public considering the gravity of issues.

The problem is that currently, the court only has six justices instead of the full nine, who don't meet the quorum for deliberation, which is seven.

After the martial law situation, the National Assembly is speeding up the appointments, with the Democratic Party recommending Seoul Western District Court Chief Judge Jung Gye-seon and Senior Judge Ma Eun-hyeok, while the People Power Party has recommended lawyer Cho Han-chang.

Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae has also expressed the position that the Constitutional Court needs to be filled as soon as possible.

This has been Lee Do-yoon from the Constitutional Court for KBS News.
이도윤
이도윤 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

헌정사상 세 번째 대통령 탄핵 …찬성 204표

헌정사상 세 번째 대통령 탄핵 …찬성 204표
윤 대통령 “마지막까지 국가 <br>위해 최선 다할 것”

윤 대통령 “마지막까지 국가 위해 최선 다할 것”
한 권한대행 “북한 도발에 빈틈 없는 대비 태세…한미동맹 굳건히”

한 권한대행 “북한 도발에 빈틈 없는 대비 태세…한미동맹 굳건히”
한동훈 대표 “당 대표직 유지”<br>…최고위원 5명 사의

한동훈 대표 “당 대표직 유지”…최고위원 5명 사의
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.