Constitutional Court begins review of impeachment case immediately upon receipt

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let's go to the Constitutional Court, where the presidential impeachment trial will be conducted.



Reporter Lee Do-yoon is ready.



Reporter Lee, it's a weekend night, but we see them working?



[Reporter]



Yes, the Constitutional Court is busy preparing for the presidential impeachment trial, which has just begun.



Even though it's a weekend night, the lights are on brightly, and there are quite a few employees coming in and out of the building.



Today (Dec. 14), after the National Assembly passed the impeachment motion, Chairman Jeong Cheong-rae of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee submitted the resolution to the Constitutional Court, marking the start of the impeachment trial process.



This is the third presidential impeachment trial in constitutional history, and it has been eight years since the last impeachment case of former President Park Geun-hye.



Chairman Jeong stated that as the head of the impeachment committee, he will do his best to achieve a good outcome as soon as possible.



Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae said that they will conduct a swift and fair trial.



The Constitutional Court began reviewing the case immediately upon receipt.



[Anchor]



Has the presiding judge for the impeachment trial been decided?



[Reporter]



It is expected to be decided next Monday, but it has not been determined whether it will be made public.



The presiding judge is usually kept confidential.



In the case of former President Park Geun-hye, Justice Kang Il-won served as the presiding judge, but it was made public considering the gravity of issues.



The problem is that currently, the court only has six justices instead of the full nine, who don't meet the quorum for deliberation, which is seven.



After the martial law situation, the National Assembly is speeding up the appointments, with the Democratic Party recommending Seoul Western District Court Chief Judge Jung Gye-seon and Senior Judge Ma Eun-hyeok, while the People Power Party has recommended lawyer Cho Han-chang.



Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae has also expressed the position that the Constitutional Court needs to be filled as soon as possible.



This has been Lee Do-yoon from the Constitutional Court for KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!