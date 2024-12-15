Presidential status maintained until Constitutional Court's final decision

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Although President Yoon's duties have been suspended due to the passage of the impeachment motion, he retains his status as president and continues to receive the associated honors, including protocol and security.



President Yoon is expected to remain at the Hanam-dong residence and actively respond to the Constitutional Court's impeachment trial.



Reporter Yang Min-cheol reports.



[Report]



With the National Assembly's impeachment resolution delivered to the presidential office, President Yoon Suk Yeol's duties have been suspended.



However, he has not been stripped of his presidential status.



Until the Constitutional Court makes a final decision on the impeachment, the title of president will continue to be used, and the honors, including security and protocol, will be maintained.



The president will also continue to receive his salary as before and can use the official presidential vehicle and private jet.



However, since the Ministry of Justice has imposed a travel ban, he cannot go abroad.



Life at the residence will also continue.



Therefore, it is expected that President Yoon and his wife will stay at the Hanam-dong residence while responding to the impeachment trial, which could take up to 180 days.



Previously impeached former President Park Geun-hye had also stayed at the Blue House, appealing against the unfairness of her impeachment.



[Park Geun-hye/Former President/Jan. 2017/'Jeong Gyu-jae TV' Interview: "Strangely, they created the term 'economic community,' which is just too forced to be relevant."]



There are also speculations within and outside the presidential office that President Yoon may appear directly at the Constitutional Court to argue against the impeachment.



If the Constitutional Court confirms the impeachment, President Yoon will lose all the honors and benefits of a former president, except for security, and if the motion is dismissed or rejected, he will return to his duties.



This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.



