Prosecution says Yoon defied summons, plans second request for appearance

[Anchor]



Hello everyone, this is the special 9 o'clock news.



The prosecution, which is investigating the emergency martial law situation, has confirmed that it attempted to summon President Yoon Suk Yeol today (Dec. 15).



In response, President Yoon did not comply.



This is the first time in constitutional history that a sitting president has been the subject of a prosecution summons.



We have a reporter on the scene at the prosecution.



Reporter Hyun Ye-seul, so the prosecution notified President Yoon a few days ago to come in today, right?



[Reporter]



Yes, the prosecution's emergency martial law special investigation team announced that it notified President Yoon Suk Yeol of the summons on the 11th.



The prosecution, which has been conducting a comprehensive investigation targeting military officials, including the arrest of former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, has now begun a direct investigation into President Yoon, who is at the center of the emergency martial law situation.



It is reported that the prosecution requested President Yoon to appear by 10 AM today.



The prosecution sent a related official document to the Yongsan Presidential Office and also sent a summons by mail, but President Yoon did not appear today.



The prosecution plans to make another request for his appearance, yet remains cautious on a possible arrest of President Yoon.



[Anchor]



It seems that arrest warrants have been continuously requested for military generals involved in the emergency martial law situation?



[Reporter]



The prosecution's special investigation team has requested arrest warrants today for Army Chief of Staff Park An-soo, Special Warfare Command Commander Kwak Jong-keun, and Capital Defense Command Commander Lee Jin-woo.



Chief Park served as the commander of the martial law during its imposition, and Commanders Kwak and Lee are key suspects involved in the military deployment to the National Assembly and other locations.



All are facing charges of major duties related to insurrection.



Meanwhile, the police special investigation team has urgently arrested former Intelligence Command Chief Noh Sang-won.



Noh is identified by the Democratic Party as the person who drafted the military decree at the time of the emergency martial law imposition.



Intelligence Command Chief Moon Sang-ho, who is accused of directing the deployment of troops to the Gwacheon Central Election Management Commission, has also been arrested without a warrant.



The police stated that through investigations of military officials, it has been confirmed that over 1,500 troops were mobilized during the emergency martial law.



The police are also speeding up investigations into cabinet members, including summoning Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Song Mi-ryeong for questioning today.



This has been Hyun Ye-seul from the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office for KBS News.



