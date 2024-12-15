Prosecution conducting swift investigation into insurrection case

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The prosecution notified President Yoon of his summons right after the arrest of former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.



The prosecution has secured or is expected to secure the whereabouts of most individuals involved in the emergency martial law situation, and a second notification for their summoning of President Yoon, who is at the center of this situation, will be made soon.



Kim Beom-joo reports.



[Report]



The prosecution notified President Yoon Suk Yeol of his summons on the 11th.



This was just one day after the arrest of former Minister Kim Yong-hyun, a key figure in the martial law situation.



At the time, a total of six individuals were named as accomplices in the arrest warrant for the former minister on charges of insurrection.



Among them, five individuals, including Army Chief of Staff Park An-soo, Special Warfare Command Commander Kwak Jong-keun, and Counterintelligence Command Chief Yeo In-hyung, have either been arrested or have had arrest warrants requested.



Judging that the investigation into the accomplices has progressed to a certain extent, the prosecution has now begun the summons investigation for President Yoon, who is accused of being the leader of the insurrection in this martial law situation.



After notifying President Yoon of the summons investigation on the 11th, the prosecution also summoned mid-level military officials who were in charge during the emergency martial law situation, such as Jeong Seong-woo, head of the Counterintelligence Command's first department, and Na Seung-min, head of the Counterintelligence Security Office, to strengthen the charges.



With a significant number of key suspects' whereabouts and testimonies secured, it is expected that the notification for a second summons for President Yoon will also be made soon.



If President Yoon continues to refuse to be investigated, there is a possibility that the prosecution may apply for an arrest warrant on the grounds of noncompliance with the summons to secure his whereabouts.



However, since emergency arrests require cooperation from the presidential security service, it is expected to be challenging.



This is KBS News, Kim Beom-joo.



