News 9

Acting President Han takes steps to stabilize government

입력 2024.12.15 (23:27)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Acting President Han Duck-soo spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Acting President Han stated that the government will be run strictly in accordance with the Constitution and the law, and President Biden responded that the unwavering ROK-U.S. alliance remains unchanged.

Lee Hyun-jun reports.

[Report]

Acting President Han Duck-soo began his second day of work with a phone call to U.S. President Joe Biden.

They reaffirmed the strong ROK-U.S. alliance.

[Joe Biden/U.S. President: "This is President Joe Biden."]

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President and Prime Minister: "I sincerely thank you for consistently sending messages of trust to us even in difficult times."]

During the 16-minute call, Acting President Han explained that the government will be run in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

President Biden expressed confidence in South Korea's democracy, stating that the ironclad ROK-U.S. alliance will remain unchanged.

Acting President Han also spoke with General Paul LaCamera, the commander of U.S. Forces Korea, emphasizing the establishment of a solid ROK-U.S. combined defense posture in preparation for DPRK military provocations.

As his first official external schedule, Acting President Han met with National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik to discuss cooperation between the ruling and opposition parties.

[Woo Won-shik/National Assembly Speaker: "I believe that managing the situation well and stabilizing the government is of utmost importance."]

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President and Prime Minister: "I hope that the ruling and opposition parties and the government will cooperate to stabilize the government as soon as possible. The government will seek cooperation first."]

Acting President Han also received a work report from Chung Jin-suk, the Chief of Staff to the President.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President and Prime Minister: "All organizations have transformed into organizations that support acting authorities."]

Acting President Han repeatedly urged ministers and acting ministers to swiftly resolve the chaos in government affairs.

A Cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held on the 17th, chaired by Acting President Han, and there is interest in whether the request for reconsideration demanded by the People Power Party will be discussed.

This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Acting President Han takes steps to stabilize government
    • 입력 2024-12-15 23:27:00
    News 9
[Anchor]

Acting President Han Duck-soo spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Acting President Han stated that the government will be run strictly in accordance with the Constitution and the law, and President Biden responded that the unwavering ROK-U.S. alliance remains unchanged.

Lee Hyun-jun reports.

[Report]

Acting President Han Duck-soo began his second day of work with a phone call to U.S. President Joe Biden.

They reaffirmed the strong ROK-U.S. alliance.

[Joe Biden/U.S. President: "This is President Joe Biden."]

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President and Prime Minister: "I sincerely thank you for consistently sending messages of trust to us even in difficult times."]

During the 16-minute call, Acting President Han explained that the government will be run in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

President Biden expressed confidence in South Korea's democracy, stating that the ironclad ROK-U.S. alliance will remain unchanged.

Acting President Han also spoke with General Paul LaCamera, the commander of U.S. Forces Korea, emphasizing the establishment of a solid ROK-U.S. combined defense posture in preparation for DPRK military provocations.

As his first official external schedule, Acting President Han met with National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik to discuss cooperation between the ruling and opposition parties.

[Woo Won-shik/National Assembly Speaker: "I believe that managing the situation well and stabilizing the government is of utmost importance."]

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President and Prime Minister: "I hope that the ruling and opposition parties and the government will cooperate to stabilize the government as soon as possible. The government will seek cooperation first."]

Acting President Han also received a work report from Chung Jin-suk, the Chief of Staff to the President.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President and Prime Minister: "All organizations have transformed into organizations that support acting authorities."]

Acting President Han repeatedly urged ministers and acting ministers to swiftly resolve the chaos in government affairs.

A Cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held on the 17th, chaired by Acting President Han, and there is interest in whether the request for reconsideration demanded by the People Power Party will be discussed.

This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.
이현준
이현준 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤, 검찰 소환요구 불응…“2차 통보 예정”

윤, 검찰 소환요구 불응…“2차 통보 예정”
바이든 통화·대통령실 보고·<br>의장 예방…국정 안정화 나서

바이든 통화·대통령실 보고·의장 예방…국정 안정화 나서
이재명 “총리 탄핵 않겠다…<br>초당적 국정협의체 제안”

이재명 “총리 탄핵 않겠다…초당적 국정협의체 제안”
“민주당, 여당처럼 행동”…<br>야 제안 국정협의체 거부

“민주당, 여당처럼 행동”…야 제안 국정협의체 거부
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.