Acting President Han takes steps to stabilize government

[Anchor]



Acting President Han Duck-soo spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden.



Acting President Han stated that the government will be run strictly in accordance with the Constitution and the law, and President Biden responded that the unwavering ROK-U.S. alliance remains unchanged.



Lee Hyun-jun reports.



[Report]



Acting President Han Duck-soo began his second day of work with a phone call to U.S. President Joe Biden.



They reaffirmed the strong ROK-U.S. alliance.



[Joe Biden/U.S. President: "This is President Joe Biden."]



[Han Duck-soo/Acting President and Prime Minister: "I sincerely thank you for consistently sending messages of trust to us even in difficult times."]



During the 16-minute call, Acting President Han explained that the government will be run in accordance with the Constitution and the law.



President Biden expressed confidence in South Korea's democracy, stating that the ironclad ROK-U.S. alliance will remain unchanged.



Acting President Han also spoke with General Paul LaCamera, the commander of U.S. Forces Korea, emphasizing the establishment of a solid ROK-U.S. combined defense posture in preparation for DPRK military provocations.



As his first official external schedule, Acting President Han met with National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik to discuss cooperation between the ruling and opposition parties.



[Woo Won-shik/National Assembly Speaker: "I believe that managing the situation well and stabilizing the government is of utmost importance."]



[Han Duck-soo/Acting President and Prime Minister: "I hope that the ruling and opposition parties and the government will cooperate to stabilize the government as soon as possible. The government will seek cooperation first."]



Acting President Han also received a work report from Chung Jin-suk, the Chief of Staff to the President.



[Han Duck-soo/Acting President and Prime Minister: "All organizations have transformed into organizations that support acting authorities."]



Acting President Han repeatedly urged ministers and acting ministers to swiftly resolve the chaos in government affairs.



A Cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held on the 17th, chaired by Acting President Han, and there is interest in whether the request for reconsideration demanded by the People Power Party will be discussed.



This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.



