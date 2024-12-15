DP leader Lee Jae-myung proposes bipartisan “National Stability Council”

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung stated that he will not pursue impeachment against acting President Han Duck-soo.



He suggested creating a National Stability Council involving the government and all political parties to normalize state affairs.



This is Kye Hyun-woo reporting.



[Report]



The day after the passing of Yoon's impeachment motion, Representative Lee Jae-myung emphasized national stability instead of attacking the government.



He first announced that he would not pursue impeachment against acting President Han Duck-soo.



This was to prevent chaos in state affairs caused by additional impeachment, and to focus on people's livelihoods.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "He now needs to be not a prime minister appointed by the ruling party, but needs to take a neutral governmental stance, regardless of political affiliation."]



As a measure to stabilize the chaotic impeachment situation, he emphasized the importance of economic recovery, stating that the Democratic Party, as the leading party in the National Assembly, will work on stabilizing the market and protecting investments to alleviate economic uncertainties.



Lee then proposed the formation of a National Stability Council involving the government and all political parties.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "We will actively cooperate to stabilize the state and restore international trust. We will ensure that the National Assembly and the government can quickly resolve the crisis that the Republic of Korea has faced."]



He added that with the president's duties suspended, the People Power Party is no longer the ruling party and pressured that if they do not participate in the council, there would be no reason for their existence as a political party.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "The ruling party has disappeared. There is no opposition party either. I believe the position of the People Power Party will change. It must change."]



Unlike before, when he focused all efforts on the impeachment motion, Representative Lee's remarks today (Dec. 15) are analyzed as an effort to solidify the image of a governing party in the context of a presidential race.



This is KBS News, Kye Hyun-woo.



