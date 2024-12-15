News 9

PPP stands against DP's proposal of bipartisan national policy council

[Anchor]

The People Power Party has outright rejected the proposal by Representative Lee Jae-myung to create a bipartisan national policy council.

The ruling party still emphasizes that the People Power Party is the ruling party and that it will take full responsibility for the government and national affairs.

However, the atmosphere in the Prime Minister's Office is somewhat different.

Jung Jae-woo reports.

[Report]

The People Power Party reacted strongly to Representative Lee Jae-myung's statement that "the ruling party has disappeared."

They emphasized that the People Power Party is still the ruling party even under the acting presidential system and that they will take full responsibility for the government and national affairs.

[Kwon Seong-dong/Leader of the People Power Party: "Whether through high-level party-government meetings or practical party-government meetings, we will maintain a responsible posture as the ruling party until the end of Yoon Suk Yeol's government term."]

They criticized the Democratic Party for acting as if they have become the ruling party and the responsible party for national affairs since the impeachment motion.

[Kwon Seong-dong/Leader of the People Power Party: "Since President Yoon Suk Yeol's inauguration, the Democratic Party has only been interested in how to collapse the Yoon Suk Yeol government."]

Leader Kwon visited acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to request the activation of party-government consultations, and clearly stated that the initiative in national affairs would not be conceded.

However, the atmosphere of the government, which is a key part of the national policy council, was quite different.

Acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo had emphasized cooperation between the ruling and opposition parties and the government during a meeting with National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, and the Prime Minister's Office stated that they had closely discussed plans for the formation of a bipartisan national policy council.

This was explained as being "to wisely resolve various difficult issues such as supplementary budgets."

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik also expressed his intention to persuade the ruling party to participate in the national policy council.

The People Power Party is negative about participating in the council to avoid losing the initiative in national affairs. Challenges are growing for them as they search for ways to stabilize the party amid the collapse of its leadership.

KBS News, Jung Jae-woo.

