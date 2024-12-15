News 9

Opposition parties urge Constitutional Court for swift judgement on Yoon's dismissal

[Anchor]

Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung urged the Constitutional Court to expedite the impeachment process of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

He stated that decisions should be made as quickly as possible, even by a minute or second.

He also emphasized the need to swiftly establish a special investigation team to conduct a thorough investigation into President Yoon, stating that acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo should not exercise his veto power.

Kim Min-kyung reports.

[Report]

The Democratic Party and other opposition parties voiced that the Constitutional Court should quickly proceed with the impeachment process of President Yoon to minimize chaos.

Lee Jae-myung said that the decision from the Constitutional Court will inevitably be in line with public common sense, emphasizing that decisions should be made as quickly as possible, even by a minute or second.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "Please proceed with the impeachment process swiftly. That is the only way to minimize the country's chaos and suffering of the people."]

He also stated that a special investigation team should be activated promptly to uncover the truth and hold accountable those responsible for the emergency martial law situation.

The Rebuilding Korea Party also expressed its commitment to support a swift impeachment decision by the Constitutional Court, emphasizing that the joint investigation headquarters should arrest President Yoon.

[Kim Seon-min/Acting Leader of the Rebuilding Korea Party: "This is just the beginning. The passage of the impeachment motion was the signal for the restoration of democracy."]

The Progressive Party also announced its intention to cooperate with the opposition parties in the impeachment of President Yoon and the investigation into the crime of insurrection, urging for the arrest and investigation of President Yoon.

The opposition made it clear that acting President Han Duck-soo should not exercise his veto power regarding the special investigation law and other related matters.

KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.

