Potential presidential candidates for snap election start to make presence

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The presidential election clock is ticking faster.



Representative Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party has expressed his intention to run for president, advocating for a new generation of the 40s.



In response to Representative Lee Jae-myung's call for a swift impeachment trial of President Yoon, he pointed out the need to show truth by also demanding a quick ruling on his own election law trial.



With early presidential election prospects, potential candidates who have been in the background are starting to make their presence known.



Lee Hee-yeon reports.



[Report]



Representative Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party has expressed his intention to run for president, advocating for a new generatio of the 40s.



He stated that the younger generation must step forward in politics and that if the presidential election is held after he turns 40 in April next year, he would like to play a role.



He criticized President Yoon for ruining conservatism and also targeted Representative Lee Jae-myung.



He said, "I agree with Representative Lee Jae-myung's call to expedite the impeachment process," but also pointed out, "He needs to show truth by also demanding a quick ruling of his own election law trial."



Representative Lee Jae-myung spared his words on the connection of an early presidential election and his own judicial risks.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "(There seems to be some anxiety among the public about whether they can still accept you as a national leader due to your judicial risks.) I think it is inappropriate to predict any outcomes and discuss them, so I will defer answering."]



Representative Ahn Cheol-soo of the People Power Party also emphasized that there is no reason for delays in Representative Lee Jae-myung's trial, stating that both the second and third trials should be concluded within three months.



Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo has been highlighting his presence on social media every day.



He criticized Representative Han Dong-hoon, saying, "He has been mpeached as you wished, so just disappear," and asserted that the public would not elect a criminal president, referring to Representative Lee Jae-myung.



Although former Representative Cho Kuk's candidacy has become impossible, the Rebuilding Korea Party has left its doors open for a presidential candidate.



This is Lee Hee-yeon from KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!