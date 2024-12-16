PPP leader Han Dong-hoon to hold press conference Mon. morning amid calls for resignation

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Attention is also drawn to the actions of the People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon.



Since the passing of the impeachment motion, Han has faced pressure to resign within the party.



A press conference is scheduled for tomorrow (Dec. 16).



It is expected that he will clarify his position regarding his future then.



Lee Yoon-woo reports.



[Report]



Today (Dec. 15), the day after the impeachment motion was passed, Han Dong-hoon did not make any statement.



At one point in the afternoon, news of a press conference was reported by the media, but Han's side issued a notice stating it was a false report, causing confusion.



After much deliberation, it seems that Han will hold a press conference tomorrow morning to clarify his stance on his future.



He rejected the calls for his resignation that poured in immediately after the impeachment motion passed.



[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party/Dec. 14: "I will continue to perform my duties."]



With the resignation of five Supreme Council members, including pro-Han factions, Han Dong-hoon's leadership is effectively facing disbandment.



Within the party, today, there were criticisms directed at Han, labeling him as 'self-serving', 'a Democratic Party collaborator', and 'unfit for service'.



Even among pro-Han factions, there are growing doubts that Han's maintaining of the party leadership will only lead to further internal division, suggesting a move towards resignation.



[Kwon Seong-dong/Leader of the People Power Party's National Assembly: "Five Supreme Council members have resigned, and given the party constitution and regulations, we have no choice but to transition to an emergency committee, so I believe our leader Han Dong-hoon is in deep contemplation."]



If Han Dong-hoon resigns, Kwon Seong-dong will take over as acting party leader and will begin to form an emergency response committee to stabilize the internal chaos during the impeachment crisis.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!