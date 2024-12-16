News 9

Consitutional Court to launch prepatory procedures on Mon. with full judges' meeting

입력 2024.12.16 (00:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol has been passed in the National Assembly, and the ball is now in the Constitutional Court's court.

The Constitutional Court will hold a full judges' meeting tomorrow (Dec. 16) to discuss the future procedures.

Reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu has the details.

[Report]

The Constitutional Court will hold a full judges' meeting at 10 AM tomorrow, where six judges will gather.

This meeting is to discuss the schedule for handling the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

A dedicated team composed of constitutional researchers will also be formed for legal review.

The presiding judge is expected to be assigned tomorrow as well.

Once these preparatory procedures are completed, hearings will commence where the National Assembly and President Yoon's side will argue over the legitimacy of the impeachment motion.

Considering that it took 25 days for the first hearing to be held after the impeachment motion was passed against former President Park Geun-hye, the first hearing date for President Yoon could be as early as early January next year.

The Constitutional Court has stated that it will handle the case as quickly as possible, so it is expected that focused hearings will take place 2 to 3 times a week following the first hearing.

From the receipt of the case to the ruling, it took 91 days for former President Park Geun-hye and 63 days for former President Roh Moo-hyun.

In the case of President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial, a conclusion may come even faster than that.

[Kim Seon-taek/Professor at Korea University Law School: "(In the case of former President Park Geun-hye) it was about bribery or some corruption scandals. A lot of records came in. This time, it was an act that corresponds to a martial law declaration that was broadcast live. So the facts are clear."]

In impeachment trial cases, it is a principle for the hearings to be public.

There are also speculations that President Yoon, who has been claiming the legitimacy of the martial law declaration through several statements, may personally stand to defend himself.

KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Consitutional Court to launch prepatory procedures on Mon. with full judges' meeting
    • 입력 2024-12-16 00:42:33
    News 9
[Anchor]

The impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol has been passed in the National Assembly, and the ball is now in the Constitutional Court's court.

The Constitutional Court will hold a full judges' meeting tomorrow (Dec. 16) to discuss the future procedures.

Reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu has the details.

[Report]

The Constitutional Court will hold a full judges' meeting at 10 AM tomorrow, where six judges will gather.

This meeting is to discuss the schedule for handling the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

A dedicated team composed of constitutional researchers will also be formed for legal review.

The presiding judge is expected to be assigned tomorrow as well.

Once these preparatory procedures are completed, hearings will commence where the National Assembly and President Yoon's side will argue over the legitimacy of the impeachment motion.

Considering that it took 25 days for the first hearing to be held after the impeachment motion was passed against former President Park Geun-hye, the first hearing date for President Yoon could be as early as early January next year.

The Constitutional Court has stated that it will handle the case as quickly as possible, so it is expected that focused hearings will take place 2 to 3 times a week following the first hearing.

From the receipt of the case to the ruling, it took 91 days for former President Park Geun-hye and 63 days for former President Roh Moo-hyun.

In the case of President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial, a conclusion may come even faster than that.

[Kim Seon-taek/Professor at Korea University Law School: "(In the case of former President Park Geun-hye) it was about bribery or some corruption scandals. A lot of records came in. This time, it was an act that corresponds to a martial law declaration that was broadcast live. So the facts are clear."]

In impeachment trial cases, it is a principle for the hearings to be public.

There are also speculations that President Yoon, who has been claiming the legitimacy of the martial law declaration through several statements, may personally stand to defend himself.

KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.
황현규
황현규 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤, 검찰 소환요구 불응…“2차 통보 예정”

윤, 검찰 소환요구 불응…“2차 통보 예정”
바이든 통화·대통령실 보고·<br>의장 예방…국정 안정화 나서

바이든 통화·대통령실 보고·의장 예방…국정 안정화 나서
이재명 “총리 탄핵 않겠다…<br>초당적 국정협의체 제안”

이재명 “총리 탄핵 않겠다…초당적 국정협의체 제안”
“민주당, 여당처럼 행동”…<br>야 제안 국정협의체 거부

“민주당, 여당처럼 행동”…야 제안 국정협의체 거부
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.