Rallies continue for both sides of Yoon's impeachment

[Anchor]



Today (Dec. 15), a rally was held in downtown Seoul urging the Constitutional Court to expedite the impeachment trial and calling for the removal of President Yoon.



There was also a rally by conservative groups arguing that the impeachment motion is unjust.



Reporter Park Min-kyung has the details.



[Report]



["Immediately remove Yoon Suk Yeol!"]



The road in front of Seoul City Hall was filled with crowds.



This is a rally calling for the swift decision of the Constitutional Court on the impeachment trial.



Participants demanded that, since the impeachment motion has passed, the Constitutional Court should quickly make a decision for the removal of President Yoon.



[Kim Chae-yoon/Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province: "I felt I had to come today after the motion was passed. I think this is just the beginning, and I should continue to pay attention."]



Organized by the progressive civic group 'Candlelight Action', participants marched through the Sejong-daero intersection and Gwanghwamun intersection, to the vicinity of the Constitutional Court.



Candlelight Action announced that they will hold a candlelight rally in front of the Constitutional Court every evening until a decision is made on the impeachment trial.



[Ko Myung-sik/Seoul Gangseo District: "The ruling of the Constitutional Court is pending, and I will continue to come out until then. I will march today as well."]



Near Gwanghwamun Square, Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon's Sarang Jeil Church held a nationwide Sunday union worship service, arguing against the unjust impeachment motion against President Yoon.



This is KBS News, Park Min-kyung.



