U.S. government supports Korean people, ironclad alliance, democratic processes

[Anchor]

Now, let's take a look at the reactions from the United States and China regarding the passing of the impeachment motion.

First, the United States.

Kim Kyung-soo, what has been the response from the U.S. government?

[Report]

Yes, the U.S. has shown a critical stance, calling President Yoon's declaration of martial law a 'serious misjudgment,' while also highly valuing the resilience of democracy and the rule of law.

There were also supportive messages for the Korean people.

Let's listen to it.

[Antony Blinken/U.S. Secretary of State: "Most important, we strongly support the Korean people, we strongly support the ironclad alliance that joins our two countries together."]

In a separate statement, the State Department reiterated its support for "Korea's democratic processes and the rule of law."

The U.S. government also explained that it is ready to work with acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

U.S. media outlets are analyzing the background of the impeachment push and its potential impact on U.S.-Korea relations, with the Washington Post reporting that President Yoon has been unable to expand his support base beyond his core supporters and lacks the will to do so.

From Korea's perspective, there are concerns that networking at the summit level will be impossible during the period of President-elect Trump's inauguration.

This could leave Korea vulnerable to the policies that Trump may unleash.

Neither President-elect Trump nor his associates have commented on Korea's martial law and impeachment situations.

They seem to believe that commercial interests are more important than value-based diplomacy, thus seeing no need to address the situation in Korea.

