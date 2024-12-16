China closely watches how upcoming political schedule will impact bilateral relations

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let's take a look at the reactions from the Chinese mainland.



Reporter Kim Hyo-shin, it seems that there is a lot of interest in how Korea-China relations will develop in the future based on Chinese media reports.



How are things?



[Report]



Although there is no official position from the Chinese government, state-run media in China are continuing to publish articles related to Korea's impeachment today.



The primary focus is on the upcoming political schedule.



Xinhua News Agency predicts that Korean politics will stabilize only after the final results from the Constitutional Court are announced, and China’s CCTV reported a detailed schedule indicating that a presidential election could be held between April and June.



Behind these state media reports, it seems they are closely watching what kind of new government will emerge if the impeachment is confirmed.



China perceives that the Yoon Suk Yeol government has pursued a Korea-U.S.-Japan-centered diplomacy, which has chilled Korea-China relations, and interprets that if a new regime takes power in Korea, relations could improve.



However, President Yoon's repeated mentions of China while giving reasons for declaring martial law and the current leadership vacuum in Korea are negatively impacting the bilateral relations.



China is also paying attention to the initial impeachment proposal drafted by the opposition that had stated a reason for declaring martial law to be "President Yoon's hostility toward China," which was deleted from the actual impeachment proposal that was passed yesterday.



[Anchor]



Yes, thank you to both reporters for the updates.



