[News Today] “1,500 MARTIAL LAW TROOPS DEPLOYED”

입력 2024.12.16 (16:53) 수정 2024.12.16 (16:54)

[LEAD]
What a turbulent weekend it's been. The National Assembly passed the motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday. Police confirmed that more than 1,500 troops had been deployed for martial law. They've also accelerated their investigations into former Defense Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won, the alleged drafter of the martial law decree, and Commander Moon Sang-ho, who ordered troop deployments to the Central Election Commission. Both have been detained.

[REPORT]
A special police investigation team on Sunday detained former defense intelligence commander Noh Sang-won.

The Democratic Party zeroed in on him for allegedly drafting the martial law decree when emergency martial law was declared on Dec. 3.

Earlier, the main opposition party said Noh was close to former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and played a key role in deploying Defense Intelligence Command agents during martial law.

Police have also detained the current Defense Intelligence commander, Moon Sang-ho, for allegedly ordering the deployment of military troops to the National Election Commission in Gwacheon.

Police say both Noh and Moon were arrested during their questioning over their involvement in the insurrection.

It has been found that more than 1,500 military troops were mobilized during martial law.

Police have confirmed that some 1500 troops from the defense ministry, the Army Headquarters, the Capital Defense Command, the Special Warfare Command, and the defense counterintelligence and intelligence commands were deployed.

The number could change as the investigation into the insurrection progresses.

Police on Sunday summoned agriculture minister Song Mi-ryung, and are stepping up the probe into other cabinet members.

