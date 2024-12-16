[News Today] PROTESTERS DEMAND YOON’S REMOVAL

News Today





[LEAD]

While the Constitutional Court has commenced impeachment proceedings against President Yoon Suk Yeol, downtown Seoul witnessed protests demanding a rapid decision and President Yoon’s removal. Conservative groups also held rallies, contesting the impeachment as unjust.



[REPORT]

"Remove Yoon Suk Yeol now!"



The street in front of Seoul City Hall is packed with people.



This is a protest urging the Constitutional Court to rule quickly on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.



The demonstrators demanded that the court should hand down a ruling to remove the president as soon as possible as the impeachment motion had been approved.



Kim Chae-yun / Uijeongbu resident

I decided to come out after the impeachment motion was passed. We need to keep paying attention since this is just the beginning.



The participants of this protest led by a liberal civic group called 'Candlelight Action' marched through downtown Seoul toward the Constitutional Court.



The group warned that they will hold a peaceful candlelight vigil in front of the court every night until the court rules on the impeachment.



Koh Myeong-sik / Seoul resident

I will keep marching until the constitutional court makes a ruling.



Meanwhile, conservative pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon held a Sunday service near Gwanghwamun Square, claiming the impeachment motion against President Yoon was unjust.