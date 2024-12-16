News Today

[News Today] PROTESTERS DEMAND YOON’S REMOVAL

[LEAD]
While the Constitutional Court has commenced impeachment proceedings against President Yoon Suk Yeol, downtown Seoul witnessed protests demanding a rapid decision and President Yoon’s removal. Conservative groups also held rallies, contesting the impeachment as unjust.

[REPORT]
"Remove Yoon Suk Yeol now!"

The street in front of Seoul City Hall is packed with people.

This is a protest urging the Constitutional Court to rule quickly on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The demonstrators demanded that the court should hand down a ruling to remove the president as soon as possible as the impeachment motion had been approved.

Kim Chae-yun / Uijeongbu resident
I decided to come out after the impeachment motion was passed. We need to keep paying attention since this is just the beginning.

The participants of this protest led by a liberal civic group called 'Candlelight Action' marched through downtown Seoul toward the Constitutional Court.

The group warned that they will hold a peaceful candlelight vigil in front of the court every night until the court rules on the impeachment.

Koh Myeong-sik / Seoul resident
I will keep marching until the constitutional court makes a ruling.

Meanwhile, conservative pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon held a Sunday service near Gwanghwamun Square, claiming the impeachment motion against President Yoon was unjust.

이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.