[News Today] PROTESTERS DEMAND YOON’S REMOVAL
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
While the Constitutional Court has commenced impeachment proceedings against President Yoon Suk Yeol, downtown Seoul witnessed protests demanding a rapid decision and President Yoon’s removal. Conservative groups also held rallies, contesting the impeachment as unjust.
[REPORT]
"Remove Yoon Suk Yeol now!"
The street in front of Seoul City Hall is packed with people.
This is a protest urging the Constitutional Court to rule quickly on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.
The demonstrators demanded that the court should hand down a ruling to remove the president as soon as possible as the impeachment motion had been approved.
Kim Chae-yun / Uijeongbu resident
I decided to come out after the impeachment motion was passed. We need to keep paying attention since this is just the beginning.
The participants of this protest led by a liberal civic group called 'Candlelight Action' marched through downtown Seoul toward the Constitutional Court.
The group warned that they will hold a peaceful candlelight vigil in front of the court every night until the court rules on the impeachment.
Koh Myeong-sik / Seoul resident
I will keep marching until the constitutional court makes a ruling.
Meanwhile, conservative pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon held a Sunday service near Gwanghwamun Square, claiming the impeachment motion against President Yoon was unjust.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] PROTESTERS DEMAND YOON’S REMOVAL
-
- 입력 2024-12-16 16:53:28
- 수정2024-12-16 16:54:27
[LEAD]
While the Constitutional Court has commenced impeachment proceedings against President Yoon Suk Yeol, downtown Seoul witnessed protests demanding a rapid decision and President Yoon’s removal. Conservative groups also held rallies, contesting the impeachment as unjust.
[REPORT]
"Remove Yoon Suk Yeol now!"
The street in front of Seoul City Hall is packed with people.
This is a protest urging the Constitutional Court to rule quickly on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.
The demonstrators demanded that the court should hand down a ruling to remove the president as soon as possible as the impeachment motion had been approved.
Kim Chae-yun / Uijeongbu resident
I decided to come out after the impeachment motion was passed. We need to keep paying attention since this is just the beginning.
The participants of this protest led by a liberal civic group called 'Candlelight Action' marched through downtown Seoul toward the Constitutional Court.
The group warned that they will hold a peaceful candlelight vigil in front of the court every night until the court rules on the impeachment.
Koh Myeong-sik / Seoul resident
I will keep marching until the constitutional court makes a ruling.
Meanwhile, conservative pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon held a Sunday service near Gwanghwamun Square, claiming the impeachment motion against President Yoon was unjust.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.