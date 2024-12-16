[News Today] POLITICIANS EYE PRES. ELECTION

While the opposition calls for a quick Constitutional Court review, conservatives push for Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung's trial to end. As speculation about an accelerated presidential race grows, political tensions intensify.



New Reform Party leader Lee Jun-seok implied that he would run for president, advocating the leadership of a young politician in his 40s.



Asserting that the younger generation should be a leading force in politics, he said he would play a role in the presidential election if it takes place after April 2025 when he turns forty.



He criticized President Yoon Suk Yeol for ruining the conservative camp while also targeting Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung.



He said that he agrees with Lee Jae-myung's demand that the Constitutional Court should proceed with the impeachment process quickly.



But at the same time he demanded that the opposition leader show the same sincerity for a quick trial for his own election law violation case.



Lee Jae-myung didn't say much about how his own legal troubles would affect an early presidential election.



Lee Jae-myung / Chair, Democratic Party

(There's concern that people may not accept you as a leader since you have many legal issues.) I will talk about it later because it's inappropriate to talk about an issue while predicting a certain outcome.



The People Power Party's Ahn Cheol-soo also said that there is no reason for Lee Jae-myung's trial to be postponed and that both the appellate and supreme courts should wrap up the case within three months.



Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo is also playing up his political presence via social media.



He told PPP leader Han Dong-hoon to disappear as the impeachment motion was passed as he wished while telling Lee Jae-myung that people would not elect a criminal president.



The Rebuilding Korea Party could still present a presidential candidate although its leader Cho Kuk is now ineligible to run for office.