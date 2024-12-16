News Today

[News Today] COURT PREPS FOR IMPEACHMENT TRIAL

입력 2024.12.16 (16:53) 수정 2024.12.16 (16:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[LEAD]
As the impeachment motion passed, it's now time for the Constitutional Court to initiate its proceedings. The Court held a full bench meeting today to plan the next steps.

[REPORT]
The Constitutional Court held a plenary meeting of its six justices on Monday morning.

They discussed the schedule for handling the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

A team of constitutional researchers will also be formed for legal review. The chief judge is also being selected on Monday.

Once these preparations are complete, hearings will be held where the National Assembly and President Yoon will debate the legitimacy of the impeachment motion.

It took 25 days for the first hearing to take place after the impeachment motion was passed for former President Park Geun-hye.

The Constitutional Court aims for a swift review, likely holding two to three intensive hearings per week after the first session.

It took 91 days for the court to deliver a ruling on Park's impeachment in 2016. It spent 63 days before deciding on the impeachment of late former President Roh Moo-hyun in 2004.

In President Yoon's case, a ruling could come sooner.

Prof. Kim Sun-taek / Korea University School of Law
Park Geun-hye's case involved corruption with extensive records. This case focused on martial law acts that were broadcast live. The facts are clear.

The hearings of an impeachment trial must be made public.

Watchers say that Yoon, who has repeatedly justified his martial law in public statements, may show up in court to defend himself.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] COURT PREPS FOR IMPEACHMENT TRIAL
    • 입력 2024-12-16 16:53:53
    • 수정2024-12-16 16:55:03
    News Today
[LEAD]
As the impeachment motion passed, it's now time for the Constitutional Court to initiate its proceedings. The Court held a full bench meeting today to plan the next steps.

[REPORT]
The Constitutional Court held a plenary meeting of its six justices on Monday morning.

They discussed the schedule for handling the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

A team of constitutional researchers will also be formed for legal review. The chief judge is also being selected on Monday.

Once these preparations are complete, hearings will be held where the National Assembly and President Yoon will debate the legitimacy of the impeachment motion.

It took 25 days for the first hearing to take place after the impeachment motion was passed for former President Park Geun-hye.

The Constitutional Court aims for a swift review, likely holding two to three intensive hearings per week after the first session.

It took 91 days for the court to deliver a ruling on Park's impeachment in 2016. It spent 63 days before deciding on the impeachment of late former President Roh Moo-hyun in 2004.

In President Yoon's case, a ruling could come sooner.

Prof. Kim Sun-taek / Korea University School of Law
Park Geun-hye's case involved corruption with extensive records. This case focused on martial law acts that were broadcast live. The facts are clear.

The hearings of an impeachment trial must be made public.

Watchers say that Yoon, who has repeatedly justified his martial law in public statements, may show up in court to defend himself.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 정부, 내일 국무회의에 6개 쟁점법안 <br>재의요구안 상정 보류

[속보] 정부, 내일 국무회의에 6개 쟁점법안 재의요구안 상정 보류
헌재, 27일 탄핵 첫 변론준비기일…주심 재판관 ‘비공개’

헌재, 27일 탄핵 첫 변론준비기일…주심 재판관 ‘비공개’
윤 대통령 18일 출석 요구…<br>이 시각 경찰 특수단 앞

윤 대통령 18일 출석 요구…이 시각 경찰 특수단 앞
검찰, ‘소환 불응’ 윤 대통령<br> 2차 소환 통보

검찰, ‘소환 불응’ 윤 대통령 2차 소환 통보
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.