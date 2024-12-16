[News Today] COURT PREPS FOR IMPEACHMENT TRIAL
As the impeachment motion passed, it's now time for the Constitutional Court to initiate its proceedings. The Court held a full bench meeting today to plan the next steps.
[REPORT]
The Constitutional Court held a plenary meeting of its six justices on Monday morning.
They discussed the schedule for handling the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol.
A team of constitutional researchers will also be formed for legal review. The chief judge is also being selected on Monday.
Once these preparations are complete, hearings will be held where the National Assembly and President Yoon will debate the legitimacy of the impeachment motion.
It took 25 days for the first hearing to take place after the impeachment motion was passed for former President Park Geun-hye.
The Constitutional Court aims for a swift review, likely holding two to three intensive hearings per week after the first session.
It took 91 days for the court to deliver a ruling on Park's impeachment in 2016. It spent 63 days before deciding on the impeachment of late former President Roh Moo-hyun in 2004.
In President Yoon's case, a ruling could come sooner.
Prof. Kim Sun-taek / Korea University School of Law
Park Geun-hye's case involved corruption with extensive records. This case focused on martial law acts that were broadcast live. The facts are clear.
The hearings of an impeachment trial must be made public.
Watchers say that Yoon, who has repeatedly justified his martial law in public statements, may show up in court to defend himself.
