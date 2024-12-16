CIO summons President Yoon; Attendance request undelivered

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, we go to the joint investigation headquarters involving the police, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO), and the Ministry of National Defense.



Reporter Choi Min-young, they have set a deadline for attendance on Wednesday, but you mentioned that they have not been able to deliver the attendance request?



[Report]



Yes, the joint investigation headquarters attempted to deliver the attendance request to President Yoon Suk Yeol at the Yongsan Presidential Office and the Hannam-dong Presidential Residence this morning (12.16), but ultimately failed.



The Presidential Security Service refused to accept it, citing the suspension of President Yoon's duties.



Afterward, the joint investigation team moved to the Hannam-dong Presidential Residence to deliver the attendance request, but again, the Presidential Security Service refused to accept it for the same reason.



Ultimately, the joint investigation team sent the attendance request to the Hannam-dong Residence via registered mail.



The attendance request is expected to arrive tomorrow (12.17).



In the attendance request, the joint investigation team applied the charge of insurrection leader against President Yoon and specified that he should appear for questioning at the CIO at 10 AM on Wednesday (12.18).



This afternoon, Lee Sang-min, the former Minister of the Interior and Safety and a close aide to President Yoon, appeared as a suspect.



The police secured statements indicating procedural flaws during the Cabinet meeting just before the declaration of emergency martial law while investigating seven ministers, including Minister of Health and Welfare Cho Kyu-hong.



The police have transferred the emergency martial law case related to President Yoon to the CIO, and future applications for warrants concerning President Yoon will be made through the CIO rather than the prosecution.



This has been Choi Min-young from the National Investigation Headquarters of the National Police Agency for KBS News.



