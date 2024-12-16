Prosecution issues 2nd summons to Pres. Yoon

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Hello everyone.



This is KBS 9 o'clock news.



The investigation into the martial law situation is now approaching a face-to-face inquiry with President Yoon Suk Yeol.



The special investigation team of the prosecution, along with the police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, are all demanding the attendance of President Yoon, who is a suspect in the insurrection case.



First, let's go to the special investigation team of the prosecution.



Reporter Shin Soo-bin, the prosecution issued a second summons today (12.16), right?



[Report]



Yes, the prosecution sent a second attendance request to President Yoon Suk Yeol today after he did not respond to the summons yesterday (12.15).



Previously, President Yoon refused to attend the prosecution, stating that he had not completed the appointment of a lawyer.



Today, it was announced that a legal team led by former Korea Communications Commission Chairman Kim Hong-il has been formed.



However, the legal team did not provide an official statement and asked to wait for a few days.



Chairman Kim, who has a connection with President Yoon from his time as a prosecutor, has served as the Chair of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission and the Korea Communications Commission in this administration.



It is also reported that former Daegu High Prosecutor Yoon Gap-geun is included in the legal team.



Meanwhile, the prosecution plans to focus on the investigation of the key command personnel of the martial law forces, including the recently arrested generals Kwak Jong-geun and Lee Jin-woo.



General Yeo In-hyung, who was arrested on Dec. 14, was also summoned by the military prosecution today, and Army Chief of Staff Park An-su, who served as the martial law commander, is also at a crossroads of arrest.



The unconstitutional martial law proclamation, which included content such as "prohibiting all political activities," was announced during the martial law under the name of General Park.



The prosecution plans to investigate whether President Yoon was involved in the process of announcing the proclamation as soon as they secure the suspects.



This has been Shin Soo-bin from the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office for KBS News.



