News 9

Prosecution intensifies probe into Pres. Yoon

입력 2024.12.16 (23:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The investigation into the martial law situation is progressing very quickly, including the arrest of military commanders involved in the martial law and the demand for President Yoon's appearance.

This is a significant incident, and the upcoming launch of a special prosecutor next month is seen as a critical backdrop.

Kim So-young reports.

[Report]

The prosecution notified President Yoon Suk Yeol of his first summons five days ago.

However, President Yoon's side did not comply, stating that the process of appointing a lawyer had not been completed, resulting in the failure of the summons investigation.

The prosecution immediately sent a second request for appearance, putting further pressure on President Yoon.

The prosecution has already secured the custody of key military commanders, including former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung, and Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-geun, who are suspected of involvement in insurrection-related duties.

Since the prosecution has also secured some relevant statements to prove the insurrection charges, they believe that a face-to-face investigation with President Yoon is essential.

However, President Yoon continues to deny the insurrection charges, making it uncertain whether he will comply with the summons.

[President Yoon Suk Yeol/Dec. 12: "The exercise of the President’s authority to declare martial law, like the exercise of pardon or diplomatic powers, constitutes a political act, not subject to judicial review."]

The prosecution may seek an arrest warrant to forcibly secure custody, but President Yoon remains a sitting president under protection, raising concerns about potential clashes.

According to the general special prosecution law passed by the National Assembly on Dec. 12, once the special prosecution team is fully operational next month, the ongoing investigation must be halted, and all materials must be handed over to the special prosecution, so the prosecution is expected to accelerate its investigation.

This is KBS News, Kim So-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Prosecution intensifies probe into Pres. Yoon
    • 입력 2024-12-16 23:56:33
    News 9
[Anchor]

The investigation into the martial law situation is progressing very quickly, including the arrest of military commanders involved in the martial law and the demand for President Yoon's appearance.

This is a significant incident, and the upcoming launch of a special prosecutor next month is seen as a critical backdrop.

Kim So-young reports.

[Report]

The prosecution notified President Yoon Suk Yeol of his first summons five days ago.

However, President Yoon's side did not comply, stating that the process of appointing a lawyer had not been completed, resulting in the failure of the summons investigation.

The prosecution immediately sent a second request for appearance, putting further pressure on President Yoon.

The prosecution has already secured the custody of key military commanders, including former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung, and Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-geun, who are suspected of involvement in insurrection-related duties.

Since the prosecution has also secured some relevant statements to prove the insurrection charges, they believe that a face-to-face investigation with President Yoon is essential.

However, President Yoon continues to deny the insurrection charges, making it uncertain whether he will comply with the summons.

[President Yoon Suk Yeol/Dec. 12: "The exercise of the President’s authority to declare martial law, like the exercise of pardon or diplomatic powers, constitutes a political act, not subject to judicial review."]

The prosecution may seek an arrest warrant to forcibly secure custody, but President Yoon remains a sitting president under protection, raising concerns about potential clashes.

According to the general special prosecution law passed by the National Assembly on Dec. 12, once the special prosecution team is fully operational next month, the ongoing investigation must be halted, and all materials must be handed over to the special prosecution, so the prosecution is expected to accelerate its investigation.

This is KBS News, Kim So-young.
김소영
김소영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 2차 소환통보…<br>변호인단 대표에 김홍일

윤 대통령 2차 소환통보…변호인단 대표에 김홍일
공조본도 소환 통보…출석요구서 전달은 불발

공조본도 소환 통보…출석요구서 전달은 불발
각자 가는 검경 계엄 수사…<br>중요 길목마다 충돌

각자 가는 검경 계엄 수사…중요 길목마다 충돌
[단독] 여인형, 총선 직후 부정선거 자료 요구…방첩사 내부서도 “근거없다”

[단독] 여인형, 총선 직후 부정선거 자료 요구…방첩사 내부서도 “근거없다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.