Prosecution intensifies probe into Pres. Yoon

The investigation into the martial law situation is progressing very quickly, including the arrest of military commanders involved in the martial law and the demand for President Yoon's appearance.



This is a significant incident, and the upcoming launch of a special prosecutor next month is seen as a critical backdrop.



Kim So-young reports.



[Report]



The prosecution notified President Yoon Suk Yeol of his first summons five days ago.



However, President Yoon's side did not comply, stating that the process of appointing a lawyer had not been completed, resulting in the failure of the summons investigation.



The prosecution immediately sent a second request for appearance, putting further pressure on President Yoon.



The prosecution has already secured the custody of key military commanders, including former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung, and Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-geun, who are suspected of involvement in insurrection-related duties.



Since the prosecution has also secured some relevant statements to prove the insurrection charges, they believe that a face-to-face investigation with President Yoon is essential.



However, President Yoon continues to deny the insurrection charges, making it uncertain whether he will comply with the summons.



[President Yoon Suk Yeol/Dec. 12: "The exercise of the President’s authority to declare martial law, like the exercise of pardon or diplomatic powers, constitutes a political act, not subject to judicial review."]



The prosecution may seek an arrest warrant to forcibly secure custody, but President Yoon remains a sitting president under protection, raising concerns about potential clashes.



According to the general special prosecution law passed by the National Assembly on Dec. 12, once the special prosecution team is fully operational next month, the ongoing investigation must be halted, and all materials must be handed over to the special prosecution, so the prosecution is expected to accelerate its investigation.



This is KBS News, Kim So-young.



