News 9

Pres. Yoon under pressure to cooperate in martial law probe

입력 2024.12.16 (23:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

If the investigations continue separately like this, what will happen to the investigation of President Yoon Suk Yeol in the future?

Let's talk with reporter Won Dong-hee from the social affairs department.

Welcome.

Reporter Won, from the perspective of the investigative agencies, isn't it essential to investigate President Yoon?

First of all, the most curious thing is whether President Yoon will attend, and if so, when and where.

[Reporter]

Currently, President Yoon has two options available to him.

The prosecution and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.

First, the prosecution is the place he is most familiar with, as it is his home ground.

Having worked in the prosecution and even served as the Prosecutor General, he is well aware of investigative techniques, so many expect he will prefer to attend the prosecution.

Additionally, although President Yoon has previously refused a summons from the prosecution, there are predictions that he will eventually comply once he finishes appointing a lawyer.

However, given the prosecution's strong will regarding this martial law investigation, there is also a possibility that President Yoon may choose to be investigated by the Corruption Investigation Office, which is smaller than the prosecution and has not been able to conduct investigations on key suspects, making legal defense easier.

If he makes such a strategic decision, he might respond to the Corruption Investigation Office's investigation but refuse to comply with the prosecution's investigation.

[Anchor]

Yes, we have considered the scenario where President Yoon responds to the investigation.

But is there also a possibility that President Yoon may ultimately refuse to participate in the investigation?

[Reporter]

That's correct.

There is a possibility that he may not respond to any investigative agency's inquiry.

In fact, he has not complied with the prosecution's summons so far, and today (12.16) he did not even receive a summons from the Corruption Investigation Office.

As a result, there are predictions that the prosecution or the Corruption Investigation Office may attempt to request an arrest warrant for President Yoon.

Although he is currently suspended from duty, he still receives security and protocol as a sitting president, so if President Yoon does not comply, it seems that compulsory appearance will not be easy.

However, if he continues to refuse the investigation, it could work against him in the Constitutional Court's impeachment trial.

In the past, the Constitutional Court cited the fact that President Park Geun-hye did not cooperate with the investigation as a basis for her impeachment.

Therefore, in a situation where the direction of the martial law investigation is uniformly directed at President Yoon, it seems difficult for him to continue refusing the investigation.

[Anchor]

Yes, thank you, reporter Won Dong-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Pres. Yoon under pressure to cooperate in martial law probe
    • 입력 2024-12-16 23:56:34
    News 9
[Anchor]

If the investigations continue separately like this, what will happen to the investigation of President Yoon Suk Yeol in the future?

Let's talk with reporter Won Dong-hee from the social affairs department.

Welcome.

Reporter Won, from the perspective of the investigative agencies, isn't it essential to investigate President Yoon?

First of all, the most curious thing is whether President Yoon will attend, and if so, when and where.

[Reporter]

Currently, President Yoon has two options available to him.

The prosecution and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.

First, the prosecution is the place he is most familiar with, as it is his home ground.

Having worked in the prosecution and even served as the Prosecutor General, he is well aware of investigative techniques, so many expect he will prefer to attend the prosecution.

Additionally, although President Yoon has previously refused a summons from the prosecution, there are predictions that he will eventually comply once he finishes appointing a lawyer.

However, given the prosecution's strong will regarding this martial law investigation, there is also a possibility that President Yoon may choose to be investigated by the Corruption Investigation Office, which is smaller than the prosecution and has not been able to conduct investigations on key suspects, making legal defense easier.

If he makes such a strategic decision, he might respond to the Corruption Investigation Office's investigation but refuse to comply with the prosecution's investigation.

[Anchor]

Yes, we have considered the scenario where President Yoon responds to the investigation.

But is there also a possibility that President Yoon may ultimately refuse to participate in the investigation?

[Reporter]

That's correct.

There is a possibility that he may not respond to any investigative agency's inquiry.

In fact, he has not complied with the prosecution's summons so far, and today (12.16) he did not even receive a summons from the Corruption Investigation Office.

As a result, there are predictions that the prosecution or the Corruption Investigation Office may attempt to request an arrest warrant for President Yoon.

Although he is currently suspended from duty, he still receives security and protocol as a sitting president, so if President Yoon does not comply, it seems that compulsory appearance will not be easy.

However, if he continues to refuse the investigation, it could work against him in the Constitutional Court's impeachment trial.

In the past, the Constitutional Court cited the fact that President Park Geun-hye did not cooperate with the investigation as a basis for her impeachment.

Therefore, in a situation where the direction of the martial law investigation is uniformly directed at President Yoon, it seems difficult for him to continue refusing the investigation.

[Anchor]

Yes, thank you, reporter Won Dong-hee.
원동희
원동희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 2차 소환통보…<br>변호인단 대표에 김홍일

윤 대통령 2차 소환통보…변호인단 대표에 김홍일
공조본도 소환 통보…출석요구서 전달은 불발

공조본도 소환 통보…출석요구서 전달은 불발
각자 가는 검경 계엄 수사…<br>중요 길목마다 충돌

각자 가는 검경 계엄 수사…중요 길목마다 충돌
[단독] 여인형, 총선 직후 부정선거 자료 요구…방첩사 내부서도 “근거없다”

[단독] 여인형, 총선 직후 부정선거 자료 요구…방첩사 내부서도 “근거없다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.