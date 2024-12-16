Pres. Yoon under pressure to cooperate in martial law probe

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



If the investigations continue separately like this, what will happen to the investigation of President Yoon Suk Yeol in the future?



Let's talk with reporter Won Dong-hee from the social affairs department.



Welcome.



Reporter Won, from the perspective of the investigative agencies, isn't it essential to investigate President Yoon?



First of all, the most curious thing is whether President Yoon will attend, and if so, when and where.



[Reporter]



Currently, President Yoon has two options available to him.



The prosecution and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.



First, the prosecution is the place he is most familiar with, as it is his home ground.



Having worked in the prosecution and even served as the Prosecutor General, he is well aware of investigative techniques, so many expect he will prefer to attend the prosecution.



Additionally, although President Yoon has previously refused a summons from the prosecution, there are predictions that he will eventually comply once he finishes appointing a lawyer.



However, given the prosecution's strong will regarding this martial law investigation, there is also a possibility that President Yoon may choose to be investigated by the Corruption Investigation Office, which is smaller than the prosecution and has not been able to conduct investigations on key suspects, making legal defense easier.



If he makes such a strategic decision, he might respond to the Corruption Investigation Office's investigation but refuse to comply with the prosecution's investigation.



[Anchor]



Yes, we have considered the scenario where President Yoon responds to the investigation.



But is there also a possibility that President Yoon may ultimately refuse to participate in the investigation?



[Reporter]



That's correct.



There is a possibility that he may not respond to any investigative agency's inquiry.



In fact, he has not complied with the prosecution's summons so far, and today (12.16) he did not even receive a summons from the Corruption Investigation Office.



As a result, there are predictions that the prosecution or the Corruption Investigation Office may attempt to request an arrest warrant for President Yoon.



Although he is currently suspended from duty, he still receives security and protocol as a sitting president, so if President Yoon does not comply, it seems that compulsory appearance will not be easy.



However, if he continues to refuse the investigation, it could work against him in the Constitutional Court's impeachment trial.



In the past, the Constitutional Court cited the fact that President Park Geun-hye did not cooperate with the investigation as a basis for her impeachment.



Therefore, in a situation where the direction of the martial law investigation is uniformly directed at President Yoon, it seems difficult for him to continue refusing the investigation.



[Anchor]



Yes, thank you, reporter Won Dong-hee.



