[Exclusive] Defense Counterintelligence Commander demands election fraud evidence immediately after general election

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Yoon Suk Yeol mentioned allegations of election fraud as the reason for declaring emergency martial law.



It has been revealed that after the ruling party's defeat in the general elections, Defense Counterintelligence Commander, Yeo In-hyung, instructed an investigation into the related allegations.



KBS has obtained a report from that time, which clearly states that there is no basis for the allegations of election fraud.



This is an exclusive report by Jo Hye-jin.



[Report]



President Yoon Suk Yeol mentioned the credibility of the elections as the background for the declaration of emergency martial law in a public address.



[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "How can the public trust the election results when the computerized system managing the elections, which is the core of democracy, is so flawed?"]



KBS has exclusively obtained an internal document from the Defense Counterintelligence Command written under the direction of Commander Yeo regarding the 'allegations of election fraud'.



The document was written by Jeong Seong-woo, who was the chief of staff to Commander Yeo at the time, stating that the allegations raised on social media are "claims that are difficult to realize in the highly advanced election system of current South Korea."



It also stated that "from a sound media and universal citizen perspective, it is difficult to accept the allegations of election fraud."



The side that raised the allegations failed to present evidence, and it also provided grounds that over 120 related lawsuits were all dismissed.



This is consistent with what the prosecution secured through the search and seizure of the Defense Counterintelligence Command, which was delivered to Commander Yeo this summer.



The timing coincides with when President Yoon mentioned 'martial law' in private conversations with Commander Yeo and former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun.



However, President Yoon has shown a strong doubt about the credibility of the elections, contrary to the internal dismissal of the allegations of election fraud by the Defense Counterintelligence Command.



This is KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!