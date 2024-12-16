News 9

[Exclusive] Defense Counterintelligence Commander demands election fraud evidence immediately after general election

입력 2024.12.16 (23:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President Yoon Suk Yeol mentioned allegations of election fraud as the reason for declaring emergency martial law.

It has been revealed that after the ruling party's defeat in the general elections, Defense Counterintelligence Commander, Yeo In-hyung, instructed an investigation into the related allegations.

KBS has obtained a report from that time, which clearly states that there is no basis for the allegations of election fraud.

This is an exclusive report by Jo Hye-jin.

[Report]

President Yoon Suk Yeol mentioned the credibility of the elections as the background for the declaration of emergency martial law in a public address.

[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "How can the public trust the election results when the computerized system managing the elections, which is the core of democracy, is so flawed?"]

KBS has exclusively obtained an internal document from the Defense Counterintelligence Command written under the direction of Commander Yeo regarding the 'allegations of election fraud'.

The document was written by Jeong Seong-woo, who was the chief of staff to Commander Yeo at the time, stating that the allegations raised on social media are "claims that are difficult to realize in the highly advanced election system of current South Korea."

It also stated that "from a sound media and universal citizen perspective, it is difficult to accept the allegations of election fraud."

The side that raised the allegations failed to present evidence, and it also provided grounds that over 120 related lawsuits were all dismissed.

This is consistent with what the prosecution secured through the search and seizure of the Defense Counterintelligence Command, which was delivered to Commander Yeo this summer.

The timing coincides with when President Yoon mentioned 'martial law' in private conversations with Commander Yeo and former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun.

However, President Yoon has shown a strong doubt about the credibility of the elections, contrary to the internal dismissal of the allegations of election fraud by the Defense Counterintelligence Command.

This is KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [Exclusive] Defense Counterintelligence Commander demands election fraud evidence immediately after general election
    • 입력 2024-12-16 23:56:34
    News 9
[Anchor]

President Yoon Suk Yeol mentioned allegations of election fraud as the reason for declaring emergency martial law.

It has been revealed that after the ruling party's defeat in the general elections, Defense Counterintelligence Commander, Yeo In-hyung, instructed an investigation into the related allegations.

KBS has obtained a report from that time, which clearly states that there is no basis for the allegations of election fraud.

This is an exclusive report by Jo Hye-jin.

[Report]

President Yoon Suk Yeol mentioned the credibility of the elections as the background for the declaration of emergency martial law in a public address.

[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "How can the public trust the election results when the computerized system managing the elections, which is the core of democracy, is so flawed?"]

KBS has exclusively obtained an internal document from the Defense Counterintelligence Command written under the direction of Commander Yeo regarding the 'allegations of election fraud'.

The document was written by Jeong Seong-woo, who was the chief of staff to Commander Yeo at the time, stating that the allegations raised on social media are "claims that are difficult to realize in the highly advanced election system of current South Korea."

It also stated that "from a sound media and universal citizen perspective, it is difficult to accept the allegations of election fraud."

The side that raised the allegations failed to present evidence, and it also provided grounds that over 120 related lawsuits were all dismissed.

This is consistent with what the prosecution secured through the search and seizure of the Defense Counterintelligence Command, which was delivered to Commander Yeo this summer.

The timing coincides with when President Yoon mentioned 'martial law' in private conversations with Commander Yeo and former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun.

However, President Yoon has shown a strong doubt about the credibility of the elections, contrary to the internal dismissal of the allegations of election fraud by the Defense Counterintelligence Command.

This is KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.
조혜진
조혜진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 2차 소환통보…<br>변호인단 대표에 김홍일

윤 대통령 2차 소환통보…변호인단 대표에 김홍일
공조본도 소환 통보…출석요구서 전달은 불발

공조본도 소환 통보…출석요구서 전달은 불발
각자 가는 검경 계엄 수사…<br>중요 길목마다 충돌

각자 가는 검경 계엄 수사…중요 길목마다 충돌
[단독] 여인형, 총선 직후 부정선거 자료 요구…방첩사 내부서도 “근거없다”

[단독] 여인형, 총선 직후 부정선거 자료 요구…방첩사 내부서도 “근거없다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.