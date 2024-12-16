News 9

Pres. Yoon's impeachment trial assigned to Judge Cheong Hyung-sik

[Anchor]

The Constitutional Court has entered the impeachment trial procedure for President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The date for the first trial and the presiding judge have also been determined.

Let's connect to our reporter at the Constitutional Court.

Reporter Lee Ho-jun, there was interest in who the presiding judge would be, and it has been reported that Judge Cheong Hyung-sik was designated through a random electronic draw.

[Report]

The Constitutional Court held its first full court meeting today (12.16).

Judge Cheong Hyung-sik has been designated as the presiding judge for the impeachment trial.

Additionally, to ensure the trial proceeds smoothly, the first preparatory hearing has been scheduled for this Friday, Dec. 27, at 2 PM.

The presiding judge of the Constitutional Court is determined by electronic allocation, that is, a computer random draw.

As a result, the impeachment trial of President Yoon has been assigned to Judge Cheong, and according to regulations, Judge Lee Mi-son will participate as a special judge responsible for evidence examination and other matters.

Judge Cheong was directly appointed by President Yoon and took office last December.

His sister-in-law is Park Sun-young, who was recently appointed as the Chairperson of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Due to this, there is controversy over whether it is appropriate for Judge Cheong to oversee the impeachment trial.

In response, Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae stated, "It was a random allocation, and regardless of who the presiding judge is, it will not affect the speed or direction of the trial."

This has been Lee Ho-jun from the Constitutional Court for KBS News.

