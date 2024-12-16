News 9

Festival-like gathering held outside Constitutional Court

[Anchor]

Citizens have now held a rally calling for impeachment near Gwanghwamun, where the Constitutional Court is located, rather than at the National Assembly.

Let's connect to our reporter on the scene.

Reporter Lee Soo-min, how was the rally today (12.16)?

[Report]

Yes, that's right.

I am currently at Anguk Intersection.

The candlelight cultural festival, which started in front of the watchtower at the southeast corner of Gyeongbokgung Palace at 6 PM, concluded around 8:30 PM after a march that extended to this Anguk Intersection.

According to the organizers, about 2,000 citizens gathered holding cheering sticks and other items.

Now that only the Constitutional Court's decision remains, citizens urged for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

[Ryu Do-eun / Uiseong-gun, Gyeongbuk Province: "I came last week when the impeachment motion was passed, but since the impeachment process is not over yet and a ruling must come from the Constitutional Court, I came out hoping to keep the momentum until then."]

The organization hosting the candlelight cultural festival announced that today will be the last evening rally for the time being.

Instead, they asked for support for the rally that will take place near Gwanghwamun this Saturday.

Earlier, citizens sent wreaths of condolence and cheering wreaths to the Constitutional Court, which heightened tensions in the area for a time.

It seems that rallies calling for or opposing impeachment will continue until the Constitutional Court's decision is made.

This has been KBS News Lee Soo-min outside the Constitutional Court.

