News 9

People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon resigns

입력 2024.12.16 (23:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Now, let's move to the political arena.

People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon has stepped down from his position as party leader amid intense calls for accountability.

He stated that while it is painful to have supported the impeachment, he does not regret it.

First, reporter Jeong Jae-woo.

[Report]

Han Dong-hoon entered the press conference with a stern expression and resigned from his position just two days after the impeachment motion was passed.

[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Leader: "(With the resignation of the Supreme Council members) it has become impossible to carry out my normal duties as party leader. I will step down from the position of party leader."]

He expressed that preventing an illegal martial law is the true spirit of conservatism and stated that he does not regret supporting the impeachment.

[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of People Power Party: "Thinking of our supporters who are heartbroken is truly painful, but I still do not regret it."]

However, he directly criticized the opposition party, stating that just because the martial law was wrong does not justify the Democratic Party and Leader Lee Jae-myung's rampage.

["Han Dong-hoon, fighting!"]

After the press conference, fans surrounded Han and cheered him on.

[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of People Power Party: "I will do my best to ensure this country does well. Thank you, everyone."]

With Han's official resignation, the People Power Party will transition to an emergency response committee system.

This is the fifth emergency committee since the Yoon Suk Yeol administration began two and a half years ago.

[Kwon Seong-dong/Acting Leader of People Power Party and Floor Leader: "I will do my best to prevent confusion within the party and ensure swift decision-making."]

The People Power Party plans to hold a general meeting of lawmakers the day after tomorrow (12.18) to discuss measures for appointing a chairperson for the emergency committee to address the crisis.

KBS News, Jeong Jae-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon resigns
    • 입력 2024-12-16 23:56:34
    News 9
[Anchor]

Now, let's move to the political arena.

People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon has stepped down from his position as party leader amid intense calls for accountability.

He stated that while it is painful to have supported the impeachment, he does not regret it.

First, reporter Jeong Jae-woo.

[Report]

Han Dong-hoon entered the press conference with a stern expression and resigned from his position just two days after the impeachment motion was passed.

[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Leader: "(With the resignation of the Supreme Council members) it has become impossible to carry out my normal duties as party leader. I will step down from the position of party leader."]

He expressed that preventing an illegal martial law is the true spirit of conservatism and stated that he does not regret supporting the impeachment.

[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of People Power Party: "Thinking of our supporters who are heartbroken is truly painful, but I still do not regret it."]

However, he directly criticized the opposition party, stating that just because the martial law was wrong does not justify the Democratic Party and Leader Lee Jae-myung's rampage.

["Han Dong-hoon, fighting!"]

After the press conference, fans surrounded Han and cheered him on.

[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of People Power Party: "I will do my best to ensure this country does well. Thank you, everyone."]

With Han's official resignation, the People Power Party will transition to an emergency response committee system.

This is the fifth emergency committee since the Yoon Suk Yeol administration began two and a half years ago.

[Kwon Seong-dong/Acting Leader of People Power Party and Floor Leader: "I will do my best to prevent confusion within the party and ensure swift decision-making."]

The People Power Party plans to hold a general meeting of lawmakers the day after tomorrow (12.18) to discuss measures for appointing a chairperson for the emergency committee to address the crisis.

KBS News, Jeong Jae-woo.
정재우
정재우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 2차 소환통보…<br>변호인단 대표에 김홍일

윤 대통령 2차 소환통보…변호인단 대표에 김홍일
공조본도 소환 통보…출석요구서 전달은 불발

공조본도 소환 통보…출석요구서 전달은 불발
각자 가는 검경 계엄 수사…<br>중요 길목마다 충돌

각자 가는 검경 계엄 수사…중요 길목마다 충돌
[단독] 여인형, 총선 직후 부정선거 자료 요구…방첩사 내부서도 “근거없다”

[단독] 여인형, 총선 직후 부정선거 자료 요구…방첩사 내부서도 “근거없다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.