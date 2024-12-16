People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon resigns

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let's move to the political arena.



People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon has stepped down from his position as party leader amid intense calls for accountability.



He stated that while it is painful to have supported the impeachment, he does not regret it.



First, reporter Jeong Jae-woo.



[Report]



Han Dong-hoon entered the press conference with a stern expression and resigned from his position just two days after the impeachment motion was passed.



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Leader: "(With the resignation of the Supreme Council members) it has become impossible to carry out my normal duties as party leader. I will step down from the position of party leader."]



He expressed that preventing an illegal martial law is the true spirit of conservatism and stated that he does not regret supporting the impeachment.



[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of People Power Party: "Thinking of our supporters who are heartbroken is truly painful, but I still do not regret it."]



However, he directly criticized the opposition party, stating that just because the martial law was wrong does not justify the Democratic Party and Leader Lee Jae-myung's rampage.



["Han Dong-hoon, fighting!"]



After the press conference, fans surrounded Han and cheered him on.



[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of People Power Party: "I will do my best to ensure this country does well. Thank you, everyone."]



With Han's official resignation, the People Power Party will transition to an emergency response committee system.



This is the fifth emergency committee since the Yoon Suk Yeol administration began two and a half years ago.



[Kwon Seong-dong/Acting Leader of People Power Party and Floor Leader: "I will do my best to prevent confusion within the party and ensure swift decision-making."]



The People Power Party plans to hold a general meeting of lawmakers the day after tomorrow (12.18) to discuss measures for appointing a chairperson for the emergency committee to address the crisis.



KBS News, Jeong Jae-woo.



